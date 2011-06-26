Image 1 of 15 Fumiyuki Beppu (Team RadioShack) (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 15 Main group was controlled by Aisan Racing team (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 3 of 15 Takashi Miyazawa(Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 4 of 15 Before race start, Fumiyuki Beppu (Team RadioShack) focussed (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 5 of 15 Fumiyuki Beppu (Team RadioShack) was so happy for his second win (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 6 of 15 Fumiyuki Beppu (Team RadioShack) wears the Japanese champion's jersey at the award ceremony (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 7 of 15 Fumiyuki Beppu (Team RadioShack) got his second Japanese national title (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 8 of 15 Yukiya Arashiro(Team Europcar) missed the win (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 9 of 15 The sprint finish (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 10 of 15 Fumiyuki Beppu(Team RadioShack) attacked with Junpei Murakami(Shimano Racing) (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 11 of 15 Fumiyuki Beppu (Team RadioShack) attacked with Junpei Murakami (Shimano Racing) (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 12 of 15 Riders passed Hachimantai's paddy field (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 13 of 15 The men's peloton (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 14 of 15 Riders wait for the race start (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 15 of 15 Fumiyuki Beppu (Team RadioShack) drank champagne (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

Team RadioShack's Fumiyuki Beppu is the new Japanese professional road champion.

Beppu beat three other riders in the sprint in Hachimantai. Team Europcar's Yukiya Arashiro was second and Miyataka Shimizu (Bridgestone-Anchor) was third.

It's Beppu's second victory in the national road race championship and his second national championship double. He also won this year’s time trial and so repeated his achievement of 2006 when he won both titles.

Beppu became the first Japanese rider to complete the Tour de France along with in 2009, along with Yukiya Arashiro. He completed the Giro d’Italia this year and arrived in Japan in great shape. Beppu will now return and wear his distinctive Japanese champion’s jersey for the first time at the Tour of Austria that starts on Sunday July 3.

