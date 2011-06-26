Beppu takes his second title
RadioShack rider beats Arashiro in sprint
Team RadioShack's Fumiyuki Beppu is the new Japanese professional road champion.
Beppu beat three other riders in the sprint in Hachimantai. Team Europcar's Yukiya Arashiro was second and Miyataka Shimizu (Bridgestone-Anchor) was third.
It's Beppu's second victory in the national road race championship and his second national championship double. He also won this year’s time trial and so repeated his achievement of 2006 when he won both titles.
Beppu became the first Japanese rider to complete the Tour de France along with in 2009, along with Yukiya Arashiro. He completed the Giro d’Italia this year and arrived in Japan in great shape. Beppu will now return and wear his distinctive Japanese champion’s jersey for the first time at the Tour of Austria that starts on Sunday July 3.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|5:13:05
|2
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|3
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|4
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|5
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|0:00:03
|6
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:00:06
|7
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:00:13
|8
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|9
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:23
|10
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:00:25
|11
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:00:29
|12
|Nara Motoi (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|13
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn)
|0:00:39
|14
|Masaru Fukuhara (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:47
|15
|Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:00:55
|16
|Kazuyuki Manabe (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|0:00:59
|17
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn)
|0:01:03
|18
|Akihiro Takaoka (Jpn)
|0:01:04
|19
|Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:01:06
|20
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:41
|21
|Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:01:50
|22
|Tomoya Kano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|23
|Makoto Nakamura (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|0:02:57
|24
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:04:49
|25
|Takahiro Yamashita (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|0:05:15
|26
|Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|27
|Takayuki Abe (Jpn)
|0:08:06
|28
|Seitaro Nakano (Jpn)
|0:08:14
|29
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|0:09:27
|30
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|31
|Taichi Togao (Jpn)
|0:09:44
|32
|Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn)
|33
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn)
|0:09:59
|34
|Akira Kakinuma (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|35
|Kensuke Ohara (Jpn)
|0:10:05
|36
|Keita Iwashima (Jpn)
|0:10:28
|37
|Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
|0:11:38
|38
|Kaoru Obata (Jpn)
|0:13:20
|39
|Kenji Itami (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:13:33
|40
|Kyosuke Takei (Jpn)
|0:15:02
