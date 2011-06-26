Trending

Beppu takes his second title

RadioShack rider beats Arashiro in sprint

Image 1 of 15

Fumiyuki Beppu (Team RadioShack)

Fumiyuki Beppu (Team RadioShack)
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 2 of 15

Main group was controlled by Aisan Racing team

Main group was controlled by Aisan Racing team
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 3 of 15

Takashi Miyazawa(Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli)

Takashi Miyazawa(Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli)
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 4 of 15

Before race start, Fumiyuki Beppu (Team RadioShack) focussed

Before race start, Fumiyuki Beppu (Team RadioShack) focussed
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 5 of 15

Fumiyuki Beppu (Team RadioShack) was so happy for his second win

Fumiyuki Beppu (Team RadioShack) was so happy for his second win
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 6 of 15

Fumiyuki Beppu (Team RadioShack) wears the Japanese champion's jersey at the award ceremony

Fumiyuki Beppu (Team RadioShack) wears the Japanese champion's jersey at the award ceremony
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 7 of 15

Fumiyuki Beppu (Team RadioShack) got his second Japanese national title

Fumiyuki Beppu (Team RadioShack) got his second Japanese national title
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 8 of 15

Yukiya Arashiro(Team Europcar) missed the win

Yukiya Arashiro(Team Europcar) missed the win
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 9 of 15

The sprint finish

The sprint finish
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 10 of 15

Fumiyuki Beppu(Team RadioShack) attacked with Junpei Murakami(Shimano Racing)

Fumiyuki Beppu(Team RadioShack) attacked with Junpei Murakami(Shimano Racing)
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 11 of 15

Fumiyuki Beppu (Team RadioShack) attacked with Junpei Murakami (Shimano Racing)

Fumiyuki Beppu (Team RadioShack) attacked with Junpei Murakami (Shimano Racing)
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 12 of 15

Riders passed Hachimantai's paddy field

Riders passed Hachimantai's paddy field
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 13 of 15

The men's peloton

The men's peloton
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 14 of 15

Riders wait for the race start

Riders wait for the race start
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 15 of 15

Fumiyuki Beppu (Team RadioShack) drank champagne

Fumiyuki Beppu (Team RadioShack) drank champagne
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

Team RadioShack's Fumiyuki Beppu is the new Japanese professional road champion.

Related Articles

Longo powers to French title #58

2011 National Championships index page

Visconti wins his third tricolore

Tuft doubles up with win in road race

Beppu beat three other riders in the sprint in Hachimantai. Team Europcar's Yukiya Arashiro was second and Miyataka Shimizu (Bridgestone-Anchor) was third.

It's Beppu's second victory in the national road race championship and his second national championship double. He also won this year’s time trial and so repeated his achievement of 2006 when he won both titles.

Beppu became the first Japanese rider to complete the Tour de France along with in 2009, along with Yukiya Arashiro. He completed the Giro d’Italia this year and arrived in Japan in great shape. Beppu will now return and wear his distinctive Japanese champion’s jersey for the first time at the Tour of Austria that starts on Sunday July 3.

Full Results

Japan men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack5:13:05
2Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
3Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
4Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
5Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen0:00:03
6Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:00:06
7Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:00:13
8Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team0:00:17
9Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:00:23
10Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:00:25
11Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:00:29
12Nara Motoi (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
13Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn)0:00:39
14Masaru Fukuhara (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:00:47
15Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:00:55
16Kazuyuki Manabe (Jpn) Matrix Powertag0:00:59
17Hayato Yoshida (Jpn)0:01:03
18Akihiro Takaoka (Jpn)0:01:04
19Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:01:06
20Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:41
21Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:01:50
22Tomoya Kano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
23Makoto Nakamura (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen0:02:57
24Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:04:49
25Takahiro Yamashita (Jpn) Matrix Powertag0:05:15
26Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
27Takayuki Abe (Jpn)0:08:06
28Seitaro Nakano (Jpn)0:08:14
29Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen0:09:27
30Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
31Taichi Togao (Jpn)0:09:44
32Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn)
33Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn)0:09:59
34Akira Kakinuma (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
35Kensuke Ohara (Jpn)0:10:05
36Keita Iwashima (Jpn)0:10:28
37Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com0:11:38
38Kaoru Obata (Jpn)0:13:20
39Kenji Itami (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:13:33
40Kyosuke Takei (Jpn)0:15:02

Latest on Cyclingnews