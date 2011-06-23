Image 1 of 28 Christophe Kern (Europcar) on his way to the national title in the time trial (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 28 Jérôme Pineau (Quickstep Cycling Team) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 3 of 28 Johan Le Bon (Bretagne - Schuller) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 4 of 28 Julien Fouchard (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 5 of 28 Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 6 of 28 Matthieu Boulo (Roubaix Lille Metropole) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 7 of 28 Nicolas Baldo (Atlas Personal) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 8 of 28 Nicolas Vogondy (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 9 of 28 Paul Poux (Saur - Sojasun) came in 14th (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 10 of 28 The men's podium: Riblon, Kern and Lequatre. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 11 of 28 Sébastien Duret (Bretagne - Schuller) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 12 of 28 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 13 of 28 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) took sixth. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 14 of 28 Jerome Coppel (Saur - Sojasun) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 15 of 28 Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 16 of 28 Christophe Kern (Europcar) took home the French time trial title. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 17 of 28 The 2011 men's French time trial podium: Christophe Riblon, Christophe Kern and Geoffroy Lequatre. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 18 of 28 Yann Guyot (Ile De France) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 19 of 28 Brice Feillu (Leopard Trek) is overcoming a leg injury. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 20 of 28 Christophe Kern (Team Europcar) shows off his medal (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 21 of 28 Christophe Kern (Team Europcar) comes in well over a minute faster than his nearest competitior. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 22 of 28 Christophe Kern (Team Europcar) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 23 of 28 Christophe Kern in his newest item of clothing. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 24 of 28 Christophe Riblon on the podium with his daughter. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 25 of 28 Dimitri Champion (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 26 of 28 Eric Berthou (Bretagne - Schuller) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 27 of 28 Geoffroy Lequatre (Team RadioShack) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 28 of 28 Thibault Pinot (FDJ) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

Christophe Kern (Europcar) claimed his first elite national championship with a dominant performance in the time trial at Boulogne-sur-Mer. The 30-year-old topped Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Geoffroy Lequatre (RadioShack) by 1:15 on the 45.2km course.

After nearly ten years as a professional, Kern has finally found the legs and the confidence for winning after prevailing on the Criterium du Dauphine stage to Les Gets earlier this month and finishing the race sixth overall.

"Having won in Les Gets, it all clicked. I knew I had good legs," Kern said to AFP.

Kern's spectacular ride may have been helped by a little extra adrenaline before his start time. "I was upset because my headset wasn't working five minutes before the start, but I told myself, "Do your time trial, ride fast!"

"I hear my father who was following me with my coach say, 'you're the best time at the first check'. The first check is my weak point: I'm always behind at the first intermediate time point. I knew it was a good sign, I had paced myself well, so I picked it up."

Kern said his recent performances were good indicators ahead of the Tour de France. "It is always good for my confidence and the trust of my team."

Riblon was pleased with his second place finish after struggling with injury in the past few weeks.

"Second place is a great satisfaction even if it is not a victory," he said in a statement. "I could not do better today and I have no regrets. I had some back problems after the Dauphiné and I was not sure where my form was upon arriving at the French Championships. This result proves that fitness was always there and it puts me at ease before the Tour de France.

"My back problems led me to slow down a bit and it may have been a blessing in disguise. Last year, I arrived at the championships a little tired. Here I enjoyed a certain freshness and it could be beneficial in the Tour de France. "

