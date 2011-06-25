Trending

Matteo Trentin outwits Fabio Aru in finale to take out U/23 road race

20 year old Andrea Fedi puts in impressive ride for third

Trentin takes out the U/23 title

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
The final podium

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Brief Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Team Brilla Pasta Montegrappa)3:51:54
2Fabio Aru (Team Palazzago)0:00:04
3Andrea Fedi (Hopplà Truck IT)0:01:10
4Pierpaolo Penasa (Zalf Desirée Fior)0:01:15
5Enrico Barbin (Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli)0:01:27
6Mirko Tedeschi (Petroli Firenze)0:01:54
7Mattia arapesi (Hopplà Truck IT)0:01:55
8Attilio Nichele (Site Marchiol)0:01:57
9Davide Villella (Team Colpack)0:02:31
10Michele Foppoli (Delio Gallina S.Inox)

