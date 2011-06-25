Matteo Trentin outwits Fabio Aru in finale to take out U/23 road race
20 year old Andrea Fedi puts in impressive ride for third
U23 Men Road Race: Canicattini Bagni - Melilli
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Team Brilla Pasta Montegrappa)
|3:51:54
|2
|Fabio Aru (Team Palazzago)
|0:00:04
|3
|Andrea Fedi (Hopplà Truck IT)
|0:01:10
|4
|Pierpaolo Penasa (Zalf Desirée Fior)
|0:01:15
|5
|Enrico Barbin (Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli)
|0:01:27
|6
|Mirko Tedeschi (Petroli Firenze)
|0:01:54
|7
|Mattia arapesi (Hopplà Truck IT)
|0:01:55
|8
|Attilio Nichele (Site Marchiol)
|0:01:57
|9
|Davide Villella (Team Colpack)
|0:02:31
|10
|Michele Foppoli (Delio Gallina S.Inox)
