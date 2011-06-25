Ferrier Bruneau wins alone
Longo second, De Saint Jean third
Elite Women Road Race: Boulogne - Boulogne
Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Gauss) claimed the French national road race title in Boulogne-Sur-Mer, denying veteran Jeannie Longo her 59th title on a cold and rainy day.
Related Articles
Ferrier-Bruneau jumped away on a steep climb in the final 500m of the 109.6km race, leaving Longo behind. Magdalena de Saint Jean took the third spot from the three-rider breakaway.
The final lap was rife with attacks, with Ferrier-Bruneau and Longo each having a go, but the trio came together under the red kite to battle it out in the tough finale.
"I tried to attack on the first climb, but they came back," Ferrier-Bruneau said. "I thought I had to be careful because Longo is strong and has a lot of experience. The wall before the finish suited me and I gave it everything there."
Longo said she wasn't confident for the finish against the superior speed of Ferrier-Bruneau. "Tactically, I was positioned wrong because I found myself at the front in the final corner. I wanted to do what Christel did: to put in an attack from behind.
"Christel had a great race, It's good that she has the jersey."
A cold rain in the morning soaked the Boulogne-Sur-Mer course, making the early part of the race a nervous affair. It wasn't until the mid-point of the race that an attack finally went clear, with Joanne Duval gaining a maximum lead of 3:10 over the course of the next two laps.
With three to go, the chase began in earnest and Duval's lead slipped away as the furious pace broke the peloton to pieces behind.
Three strong women: St. Jean, Longo and Ferrier-Bruneau made the juncture to the fading Duval with two laps to go, and the escapee could not hold onto the trio's pace for long.
The three would go on to fight out the podium places, while Duval was joined by her teammate Beatrice Thomas to hold onto fourth.
|1
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau
|3:26:11
|2
|Jeannie Longo
|0:00:12
|3
|Magdalena De Saint Jean
|0:00:18
|4
|Joanne Duval
|0:04:12
|5
|Beatrice Thomas
|6
|Julie Krasniak
|0:05:10
|7
|Melanie Bravard
|0:07:15
|8
|Emilie Blanquefort
|9
|Emmanuelle Merlot
|10
|Nathalie Jeuland
|0:07:29
|11
|Marie Laure
|0:07:31
|12
|Audrey Cordon
|0:09:08
|13
|Amelie Rivat
|14
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot
|15
|Elodie Hegoburu
|16
|Marion Rousse
|17
|Aurore Verhoeven
|0:09:13
|18
|Marion Azam
|0:09:14
|19
|Eugénie Mermillod
|20
|Margot Ortega
|0:09:20
|21
|Céline Schuller
|0:09:30
|22
|Aodez Le Fourn
|23
|Julie Bresset
|24
|Marlene Petit
|0:09:39
|25
|Mélodie Lesueur
|0:09:42
|26
|Steffi Jamoneau
|0:12:32
|27
|Céline Wittek
|0:12:36
|28
|Charlotte Bravard
|0:13:02
|29
|Oriane Niay
|0:13:19
|30
|Louise Blot
|0:14:48
|31
|Vicky Fournial
|32
|Fanny Riberot
|33
|Nathalie Cadol
|0:14:52
|34
|Aurelie Bramante
|0:15:03
|35
|Marion Sicot
|0:15:04
|36
|Sandrine Baldassarre
|0:15:07
|37
|Angelique Goron
|38
|Lise Dodement
|0:15:08
|39
|Justine Macret
|0:15:10
|40
|Cynthia Huygens
|0:15:19
|DNF
|Audrey Gascon
|DNF
|Nadege Prudhomme
|DNF
|Cindy Morvan
|DNF
|Delphine Rousseau
|DNF
|Melanie Briot
|DNF
|Camille Darcel
|DNF
|Alessia Bugeia
|DNF
|Sarah Thibaud
|DNF
|Lucie Pader
|DNF
|Elodie Le Bail
|DNF
|Veronique Paillard
|DNF
|Sylvie Gaillon
|DNF
|Alexia Muffat
|DNF
|Edwige Pitel
|DNF
|Florence Girardet
|DNF
|Jennifer Mark
|DNF
|Sandra Dos Santos
|DNF
|Stephanie Viel
|DNF
|Sandrine Bideau
|DNF
|Ludivine Loze
|DNF
|Alna Burato
|DNF
|Clotilde Lefort
|DNF
|Jénifer Letue
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy