Cantele doubles up with time trial title

Garmin-Cervelo rider takes her second tricolore jersey

Italian road champion Noemi Cantele (Garmin-Cervelo) shows off her gol

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Noemi Cantele took her second Italian title after winning the road race

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Noemi Cantele (Garmin) rides to her second title of the week.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The women's podium (l-r); Valescchi, Cantele, Guderzo

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Monica Cecconi (Fanini Store) rode to tenth on the day.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Silvia Valsecchi (Top Girls) shows off her trophy after taking second on the day.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Silvia Valsecchi (Top Girls)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cantele has had a great week in Italy.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Gloria Resti (Top Girls)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sara Grifi (Fanini Record Rox) couldn't generate as much power as she would've like on the flat TT course.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tatiana Guderzo (G.S. Fiamme Azzurre) grits her teeth, she ultimately finished third.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Simona Frapporti (Top Girls)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cantele on the podium with another tricolore jersey for the week.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Results
1Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo0:39:57
2Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:00:31
3Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:00:36
4Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:02:04
5Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech0:02:36
6Ciuffini Chiara (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:02:58
7Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:03:16
8Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:04:02
9Vanessa Elettra Ricci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:05:09
10Ceccon Monica (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:06:09

