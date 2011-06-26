Trending

Ligthart beats Tankink to take the title

Vacansoleil rider stops Rabobank success

Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Pim Ligthart of Vacansoleil-DCM was the surprise winner of the Netherlands road race, winning the sprint of a six-man group after 243 kilometers. Rabobank's Bram Tankink was second, with third place going to Reinier Honig of Credit Agricole.

"When we went into the last corner, I knew I was going to be champion," said Ligthart, according to the ANP news agency. "It was a very nervous race with an early escape. I knew that the wrong Rabos were in the group and that they would counter.”

"Rob (Ruijgh) rode very strongly, great work by him.I am grateful to him."

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) surprisingly abandoned the race whilst in a leading group. The team explained that he only returned from altitude training in San Moritz on Saturday, and had not yet readjusted from that.

The race covered 18 laps of a 13.5 km course which included four climbs. Very early a six-man group formed, which eventually grew to 11 riders, five of whom rode for Rabobank. The team was unable to take advantage of its majority, though, as Gesink abandoned, and Theo Bos and Laurens Ten Dam had to fall back.

Pieter Weening (Rabobank) and Vacansoleil's Joost Van Leijen took the lead with two laps to go, but they too were caught.

Bauke Mollema and Bram Tankink of Rabobank were in the final six-man group which stayed away to the end, together with Vacansoleil's Rob Ruijgh and Ligthart, Floris Goesinnen (Drapac), and Honig.

Skil-Shimano led the chase to catch the group, but the sextet stayed together until the end, with the 23-year-old Ligthart proving to have the fastest legs in the closing sprint.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil - DCM)
2Bram Tankink (Rabobank ProTeam)
3Reinier Honig (Landbouwkrediet)
4Floris Goesinnen (Drapac - Porsche Cycling)
5Bauke Mollema (Rabobank ProTeam)
6Rob Ruijgh (Vacansoleil - DCM)
7Theo Bos (Rabobank ProTeam)
8Stefan Van Dijk (Veranda's Willems - Accent)
9Tom Veelers (Skil-Shimano)
10Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil - DCM)
11Michel Kreder (Team Garmin - Cervélo)
12Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil - DCM)
13Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil - DCM)
14Karsten Kroon (BMC Racing Team)
15Remco Te Brake (Cycling Team De Rijke)
16Dennis Van Winden (Rabobank ProTeam)
17Jan Bos (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
18Lars Boom (Rabobank ProTeam)
19Pim De Beer (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
20Arne Hassink (Test Team Raiko - Argon 18)
21Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Eddy Merckx - Indeland)
22Joost Posthuma (Leopard Trek)
23Bart Van Haaren (Ubbink-Koga Cycling Team)
24Wout Poels (Vacansoleil - DCM)
25Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank ProTeam)
26Dirk Bellemakers (Landbouwkrediet)
27Koen De Kort (Skil-Shimano)
28Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank ProTeam)
29Addy Engels (Quickstep Cycling Team)
30Tom Stamsnijder (Leopard Trek)
31Niki Terpstra (Quickstep Cycling Team)
32Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil - DCM)
33Joost Van Leijen (Vacansoleil - DCM)
34Robin Chaigneau (Skil-Shimano)
35Roy Curvers (Skil-Shimano)
36Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank ProTeam)
37Pieter Weening (Rabobank ProTeam)
38Remco Broers (Team Differdange)
39Luc Hagenaars (Eddy Merckx - Indeland)
40Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM)
41Thomas Rabou (RealCyclist.com)
42Huub Duyn (Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly Cycling ...)
43Jos Van Emden (Rabobank ProTeam)
44Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis)
45Tom Vermeer (Colba - Mercury - Dourphonie)
46Thijs Al (ZWC D.T.S. Zaandam)
47Maarten De Jonge (Endura Racing)
48Thijs Van Amerongen (RTV Vierakker-Wichmond)
49Johim Ariesen (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
50Matthe Pronk (Marco Polo Cycling Team)
51Cornelius Van Ooijen (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)

