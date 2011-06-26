Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Pim Ligthart of Vacansoleil-DCM was the surprise winner of the Netherlands road race, winning the sprint of a six-man group after 243 kilometers. Rabobank's Bram Tankink was second, with third place going to Reinier Honig of Credit Agricole.

"When we went into the last corner, I knew I was going to be champion," said Ligthart, according to the ANP news agency. "It was a very nervous race with an early escape. I knew that the wrong Rabos were in the group and that they would counter.”

"Rob (Ruijgh) rode very strongly, great work by him.I am grateful to him."

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) surprisingly abandoned the race whilst in a leading group. The team explained that he only returned from altitude training in San Moritz on Saturday, and had not yet readjusted from that.

The race covered 18 laps of a 13.5 km course which included four climbs. Very early a six-man group formed, which eventually grew to 11 riders, five of whom rode for Rabobank. The team was unable to take advantage of its majority, though, as Gesink abandoned, and Theo Bos and Laurens Ten Dam had to fall back.

Pieter Weening (Rabobank) and Vacansoleil's Joost Van Leijen took the lead with two laps to go, but they too were caught.

Bauke Mollema and Bram Tankink of Rabobank were in the final six-man group which stayed away to the end, together with Vacansoleil's Rob Ruijgh and Ligthart, Floris Goesinnen (Drapac), and Honig.

Skil-Shimano led the chase to catch the group, but the sextet stayed together until the end, with the 23-year-old Ligthart proving to have the fastest legs in the closing sprint.

Results