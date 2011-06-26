Teutenberg takes her second road race title
Arndt completes HTC-Highroad domination
Elite Women Road Race: Neuwied -
Ina-Yoko Teutenberg took her second German national road title, after she and HTC-Highroad teammate Judith Arndt dominated the women's race. The duo crossed the finish line together nearly five minutes ahead of the third-placed Hanka Kupfernagel.
Teutenberg escaped early on the 112 km course, with Arndt joining her shortly thereafter. They built up a five minute lead on the 16km long circuit. That left the only race to be that for third place. Kupfernagel attacked in the final kilometre to easily win the bronze medal.
Teutenberg added the gold to the bronze medal she won in the time trial earlier. "I attacked on the third lap and then Judith got across, and that was great because I knew I couldn't stay out there to the end by myself," she said on the team's website.
"We had Lottie [Charlotte Becker] keeping control of things in the bunch so it was a good situation. With a lap and a half to go it was clear we were going to win. I told Judith she should get it because she had been stronger in the break, she said I should win because she'd already got a gold on Friday. At the end it didn't really matter, we both had had the same idea."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|2:48:04
|2
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|3
|Kupfernagel Hanka (Ger) Radsport Rhein-
|0:04:42
|4
|Daniela Gass (Ger) VC Gippingen- T
|0:04:44
|5
|Martina Zwick (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|6
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|7
|Anna-B Schnitzmeier (Ger) Team Abus-NUTRI
|8
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK
|9
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) SSV1990 Gerae
|10
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|11
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) RV Concordia Re
|12
|Elena Eggl (Ger) Radsport und Fr
|13
|Bianca Purath (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|14
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|15
|Esther Fennel (Ger) RSC Kempten e.V
|16
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) RSG Heinrich-Bö
|17
|Marie-Theres Ludwig (Ger) SSV 1990 Gerae
|18
|Melanie Hessling (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|19
|Luisa Beck (Ger) RSC Kelheim
|20
|Hanna Amend (Ger) KJV Die Nordlic
|21
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|22
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|0:04:47
|23
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) RSC Cottbus e.V
|0:04:48
|24
|Janine Bubner (Ger) RSC Cottbus e.V
|0:05:32
|25
|Désirée Schuler (Ger) RIG Saar e.V. S
|26
|Laura Fouquet (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|27
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) RV Viktoria Wom
|28
|Lisa Poller (Ger) RK Endspurt
|29
|Theres Klein (Ger) Chemnitzer PSV
|30
|Johanna Badmann (Ger) RSV Stuttgart-V
|31
|Beate Zanner (Ger) RC Gerae 92
|32
|Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) Team GSD Gestion
|0:05:37
|33
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|34
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) RRG Bremen e.V.
|0:06:55
|35
|Sabine Fischer (Ger) RIG Saar e.V. S
|0:07:46
|36
|Magdalena Weigl (Ger) RV Sturmvogel M
|0:13:43
|37
|Steffi Meizer (Ger) RSV Wanderlust
|38
|Franziska Ruschke (Ger) RSC Turbine Erf
|0:15:21
|39
|Lydia Wegemund (Ger) Schöneberger RV
|40
|Nicole Mader (Ger) RSC Kempten e.V
|0:15:23
|41
|Katharina Fischer (Ger) RSC Sachsenblit
|42
|Lena Köckerling (Ger) Radsportgemeins
|0:17:57
|43
|Jasmin Rebmann (Ger) RV Wald-Heil St
|0:18:00
