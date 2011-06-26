Trending

Teutenberg takes her second road race title

Arndt completes HTC-Highroad domination

Judith Arndt (2nd), Ina Teutenberg (winner) and Hanka Kupfernagel (3rd)

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
The women's podium: Judith Arndt, Ina Teutenberg and Hanka Kupfernagel

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg took her second German national road title, after she and HTC-Highroad teammate Judith Arndt dominated the women's race. The duo crossed the finish line together nearly five minutes ahead of the third-placed Hanka Kupfernagel.

Teutenberg escaped early on the 112 km course, with Arndt joining her shortly thereafter. They built up a five minute lead on the 16km long circuit. That left the only race to be that for third place. Kupfernagel attacked in the final kilometre to easily win the bronze medal.

Teutenberg added the gold to the bronze medal she won in the time trial earlier. "I attacked on the third lap and then Judith got across, and that was great because I knew I couldn't stay out there to the end by myself," she said on the team's website.

"We had Lottie [Charlotte Becker] keeping control of things in the bunch so it was a good situation. With a lap and a half to go it was clear we were going to win. I told Judith she should get it because she had been stronger in the break, she said I should win because she'd already got a gold on Friday. At the end it didn't really matter, we both had had the same idea."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women2:48:04
2Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
3Kupfernagel Hanka (Ger) Radsport Rhein-0:04:42
4Daniela Gass (Ger) VC Gippingen- T0:04:44
5Martina Zwick (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
6Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
7Anna-B Schnitzmeier (Ger) Team Abus-NUTRI
8Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK
9Madeleine Sandig (Ger) SSV1990 Gerae
10Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
11Elke Gebhardt (Ger) RV Concordia Re
12Elena Eggl (Ger) Radsport und Fr
13Bianca Purath (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
14Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
15Esther Fennel (Ger) RSC Kempten e.V
16Kathrin Hammes (Ger) RSG Heinrich-Bö
17Marie-Theres Ludwig (Ger) SSV 1990 Gerae
18Melanie Hessling (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
19Luisa Beck (Ger) RSC Kelheim
20Hanna Amend (Ger) KJV Die Nordlic
21Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
22Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit0:04:47
23Stephanie Pohl (Ger) RSC Cottbus e.V0:04:48
24Janine Bubner (Ger) RSC Cottbus e.V0:05:32
25Désirée Schuler (Ger) RIG Saar e.V. S
26Laura Fouquet (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
27Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) RV Viktoria Wom
28Lisa Poller (Ger) RK Endspurt
29Theres Klein (Ger) Chemnitzer PSV
30Johanna Badmann (Ger) RSV Stuttgart-V
31Beate Zanner (Ger) RC Gerae 92
32Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) Team GSD Gestion0:05:37
33Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
34Carolin Schiff (Ger) RRG Bremen e.V.0:06:55
35Sabine Fischer (Ger) RIG Saar e.V. S0:07:46
36Magdalena Weigl (Ger) RV Sturmvogel M0:13:43
37Steffi Meizer (Ger) RSV Wanderlust
38Franziska Ruschke (Ger) RSC Turbine Erf0:15:21
39Lydia Wegemund (Ger) Schöneberger RV
40Nicole Mader (Ger) RSC Kempten e.V0:15:23
41Katharina Fischer (Ger) RSC Sachsenblit
42Lena Köckerling (Ger) Radsportgemeins0:17:57
43Jasmin Rebmann (Ger) RV Wald-Heil St0:18:00

