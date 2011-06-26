Image 1 of 2 Judith Arndt (2nd), Ina Teutenberg (winner) and Hanka Kupfernagel (3rd) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 2 The women's podium: Judith Arndt, Ina Teutenberg and Hanka Kupfernagel (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg took her second German national road title, after she and HTC-Highroad teammate Judith Arndt dominated the women's race. The duo crossed the finish line together nearly five minutes ahead of the third-placed Hanka Kupfernagel.

Teutenberg escaped early on the 112 km course, with Arndt joining her shortly thereafter. They built up a five minute lead on the 16km long circuit. That left the only race to be that for third place. Kupfernagel attacked in the final kilometre to easily win the bronze medal.

Teutenberg added the gold to the bronze medal she won in the time trial earlier. "I attacked on the third lap and then Judith got across, and that was great because I knew I couldn't stay out there to the end by myself," she said on the team's website.

"We had Lottie [Charlotte Becker] keeping control of things in the bunch so it was a good situation. With a lap and a half to go it was clear we were going to win. I told Judith she should get it because she had been stronger in the break, she said I should win because she'd already got a gold on Friday. At the end it didn't really matter, we both had had the same idea."

