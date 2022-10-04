World Cup Waterloo 2022 overview

Men's elite winner Eli Iserbyt leads on lap 3 at World Cup Waterloo (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

When is World Cup Waterloo: October 9, 2022

Who races World Cup Waterloo: Elite women and elite men

Where is the cyclo-cross race held: Waterloo, Wisconsin

World Cup Waterloo 2022 information

The UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Waterloo returns for a fifth edition, held in the wooded expanse of property that sits behind Trek Bicycle's global headquarters. The company began hosting UCI cyclo-cross races at its Waterloo, Wisconsin facility in 2013 with a pair of Category 2 events. A C1 race was added the next year and then the World Cup arrived for the 2017-2018 season.

The World Cup event has anchored a weekend of elite and amateur racing five times in six years, cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. This year the C2 race, Trek CX Cup, will be held on October 7 and World Cup events will be on October 9.

Two-time champion Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) returns to defend his World Cup win in Waterloo and will ride with teammate Michael Vanthourenhout, who finished second last year. They will face stiff competition from a Baloise Trek Lions squad that will field Thijs Aerts, Thibau Nys and Lars van der Haar. Among the top US riders opening the World Cup season on home soil are reigning elite men’s cyclo-cross national champion Eric Brunner (Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build) and Curtis White (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing), who is second overall in the USCX series standings for elite men.

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) started her 2021-2022 cyclo-cross season with a World Cup victory in Waterloo, and finished the year winning the World Championship in Fayetteville, both times outsprinting fellow Dutch rider Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions). While Vos has delayed the start of her ‘cross campaign after competing at the Road World Championships in Australia, Brand returns to Waterloo. She already has two cyclo-cross podiums. She defeated a pair of Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal riders, Fem Van Empel and Denise Betsema, at Berencross in Meulebeke, Belgium this past weekend, and the trio will face off again in Waterloo.

Annemarie Worst (777 CX team) has four consecutive wins in the US to date while Caroline Mani (Alpha Groove) leads the USCX series for elite women. Two-time US elite women’s ‘cross champion Clara Honsinger (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) makes her season debut in Wisconsin at Trek CX Cup and World Cup Waterloo.

UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup calendar 2022-23