World Cup Waterloo 2022
First of 14 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup events returns to US
World Cup Waterloo 2022 overview
When is World Cup Waterloo: October 9, 2022
Who races World Cup Waterloo: Elite women and elite men
Where is the cyclo-cross race held: Waterloo, Wisconsin
World Cup Waterloo 2022 information
The UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Waterloo returns for a fifth edition, held in the wooded expanse of property that sits behind Trek Bicycle's global headquarters. The company began hosting UCI cyclo-cross races at its Waterloo, Wisconsin facility in 2013 with a pair of Category 2 events. A C1 race was added the next year and then the World Cup arrived for the 2017-2018 season.
The World Cup event has anchored a weekend of elite and amateur racing five times in six years, cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. This year the C2 race, Trek CX Cup, will be held on October 7 and World Cup events will be on October 9.
Two-time champion Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) returns to defend his World Cup win in Waterloo and will ride with teammate Michael Vanthourenhout, who finished second last year. They will face stiff competition from a Baloise Trek Lions squad that will field Thijs Aerts, Thibau Nys and Lars van der Haar. Among the top US riders opening the World Cup season on home soil are reigning elite men’s cyclo-cross national champion Eric Brunner (Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build) and Curtis White (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing), who is second overall in the USCX series standings for elite men.
Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) started her 2021-2022 cyclo-cross season with a World Cup victory in Waterloo, and finished the year winning the World Championship in Fayetteville, both times outsprinting fellow Dutch rider Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions). While Vos has delayed the start of her ‘cross campaign after competing at the Road World Championships in Australia, Brand returns to Waterloo. She already has two cyclo-cross podiums. She defeated a pair of Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal riders, Fem Van Empel and Denise Betsema, at Berencross in Meulebeke, Belgium this past weekend, and the trio will face off again in Waterloo.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Annemarie Worst (777 CX team) has four consecutive wins in the US to date while Caroline Mani (Alpha Groove) leads the USCX series for elite women. Two-time US elite women’s ‘cross champion Clara Honsinger (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) makes her season debut in Wisconsin at Trek CX Cup and World Cup Waterloo.
UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup calendar 2022-23
- 09 October 2022: Waterloo (USA)
- 16 October 2022: Fayetteville (USA)
- 23 October 2022: Tábor (CZE)
- 30 October 2022: Maasmechelen (BEL) (was Rucphen)
- 13 November 2022: Beekse Bergen - Province of North Brabant (NED)
- 20 November 2022: Overijse (BEL)
- 27 November 2022: Hulst (NED)
- 04 December 2022: Antwerp (BEL)
- 11 December 2022: Dublin (IRL) - new
- 17 December 2022: Val di Sole - Trentino (ITA)
- 26 December 2022: Gavere (BEL) (was Dendermonde)
- 08 January 2023: Zonhoven (BEL)
- 14-15 January 2023: National Championships
- 22 January 2023: Benidorm - Costa Blanca (ESP)
- 29 January 2023: Besançon (FRA)
- 4-5 February 2023: UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships (Hoogerheide, Netherlands)
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.