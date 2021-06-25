Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2022
Return of the women's Tour de France
Tour de France Femmes 2022 stage winners and results
Annemiek van Vleuten seals Tour de France Femmes victory
Tour de France Femmes stage 8 - How it happened
After eight gruelling days of racing, Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) etched her name into the history books as the winner of the 2022 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, overcoming illness in the early stages of the race to deliver a dominant victory at the top of La Super Planche des Belles Filles.
A powerful show of climbing force on stage 7 left Van Vleuten in yellow and heading into the stage 8 finale with over three minutes on Demi Vollering (SD Worx). The SD Worx rider and her team tried everything they could to take over the top spot, from using the strength of the team to trying to exploit any weakness on the descent, but Van Vleuten's climbing prowess simply couldn’t be challenged.
Van Vleuten came through the gravel near the top of the La Super Planche des Belles Filles and onto the steep finishing ramp solo, with plenty of time to savour a final victory in the yellow jersey of the race leader.
Vollering was again Van Vleuten's closest competitor, taking second on the stage 30 seconds back, which also secured the runner-up position on the overall podium. Silvia Persico (Valcar Travel & Service) took third on the stage, leading in Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) who finished third on the overall.
"It's actually a dream that comes true - winning in yellow at the top," Van Vleuten said. "It was not an easy stage, it was not an easy week. It was a super big rollercoaster for me. To finish in yellow solo - the best way."
Results powered by FirstCycling
- Stage 7: Van Vleuten goes on mountain rampage to win stage 7 of Tour de France Femmes
- Stage 6: Marianne Vos takes sprint victory in Rosheim on stage 6 of Tour de France Femmes
- Stage 5: Lorena Wiebes strikes a second time and wins stage 5 of Tour de France Femmes
- Stage 4: Reusser wins gravel-strewn stage 4 of Tour de France Femmes
- Stage 3: Uttrup Ludwig wins in Épernay on Tour de France Femmes stage 3
- Stage 2: Marianne Vos prevails in Provins on Tour de France Femmes stage 2
- Stage 1: Wiebes beats Vos to claim stage 1 win and yellow jersey at Tour de France Femmes
Tour de France Femmes 2022 Information
- Tour de France Femmes 2022
- Tour de France Femmes – Analysing the contenders
- Adieu to La Course as women's peloton welcomed into Tour de France - Preview
- Tour de France Femmes 2022 - The definitive guide to the route's key stages
- Tour de France Femmes: 5 key climbs
- Tour de France Femmes: La Super Planche des Belles Filles
- How to watch the 2022 Tour de France Femmes – live TV and streaming
Tour de France Femmes 2022 Route
ASO along with newly appointed race director Marion Rousse revealed the route for the eight-day race at the Palais des Congrès on October 14 in Paris. The eight-day race is set to start at Eiffel Tower on July 24 and end atop La Super Planche des Belles Filles on July 31.
The Tour de France Femmes will cover 1,029 kilometres and include back-to-back mountain stages, two stages for the puncheurs, a stage packed with gravel sectors, and four flat stages that could either end in bunch sprints or breakaway wins.
To preview our Tour de France Femmes 2022 - The definitive guide to the route's key stages.
- Stage 1: Paris Eiffel Tower to Paris Champs-Élysées, 82km
- Stage 2: Meaux to Provins, 135km
- Stage 3: Reims to Épernay, 133km
- Stage 4: Troyes to Bar-sur-Aube, 126km
- Stage 5: Bar-le-Duc to Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, 175km
- Stage 6: Saint-Dié-des-Vosges to Rosheim, 128km
- Stage 7: Sélestat to Le Markstein, 127km
- Stage 8: Lure to Super Planche des Belles Filles, 123km
Tour de France Femmes 2022 Features
- Inspiring the next generation - Marion Rousse on the Tour de France Femmes
- Marianne Vos: It's very special to wear the yellow jersey
- Nostalgia and celebration - Women's Tour de France pioneers reunite in Paris
- Marianne Vos: Tour de France is bigger than sports
- Tour de France Femmes – Analysing the contenders
- Worth the fight - Niewiadoma on being part of progress at Tour de France Femmes
- To race or to train? Vollering and Kopecky testing different approaches to Tour de France Femmes
- Aussies on Tour: 8 Australian riders to watch at the Tour de France Femmes
- French riders ready to make history at Tour de France Femmes
- La Grande Boucle, La Course and the return of the women's Tour de France
- In conversation - Christian Prudhomme on resurrecting the women's Tour de France
- Marianne Martin: Remembering the magic of the 1984 women's Tour de France
- Marion Rousse: Leading a lasting Tour de France Femmes
- Tour de France Femmes: A jewel that we must cherish, says Marion Rousse
- A closer look reveals the inequity at Tour de France Femmes
- Marianne Martin inducted into US Bicycling Hall of Fame 37 years after women's Tour de France win
- Philippa York: The journey to a Tour de France Femmes
- Battle Royale: How the next chapter of women's cycling could change everything
- One day ahead: Donnons des Elles au Velo J-1 and the Tour de France
- Women's Giro d'Italia and Tour de France confirmed for July on 2022 Women's WorldTour calendar
- Christian Prudhomme confirms women's Tour de France in 2022
Tour de France Femmes 2022 News
Race news
- Inside the mass crash that shook the peloton at Tour de France Femmes
- Emma Norsgaard abandons Tour de France Femmes after dramatic crash
- FDJ boss calls for Frain's removal from Tour de France Femmes after Cavalli crash
- The Tour de France Femmes is different to any other races’ - Rachel Hedderman
- Crashes wreak havoc at Tour de France Femmes opener on Champs-Élysées
- Disappointment in Paris - Vos, Kopecky, Balsamo miss out on yellow at Tour de France Femmes
- Lorena Wiebes: This was my aim from the beginning of the season
Pre-race news
- Cavalli out of Tour de France Femmes after horror crash on tough day for FDJ
- 'She will be gone' - Team DSM respect Wiebes' decision to leave
- Lorena Wiebes set to leave Team DSM for SD Worx in 2023
- Disappointment in Paris - Vos, Kopecky, Balsamo miss out on yellow at Tour de France Femmes
- Sprinters eye first Tour de France Femmes yellow jersey on Champs-Élysées
- 'Stay Strong Amy' - SD Worx launch special kit designed by Amy Pieters
- Grace Brown: We won't shy away from an early yellow jersey at Tour de France
- SD Worx all in for Vollering in Tour de France Femmes
- World champion Balsamo ready for 'different scenarios' at Tour de France
- Faulkner expects Tour de France to be the 'most iconic race of my life'
- Tour de France Femmes: a pivotal moment for Uttrup Ludwig and FDJ
- Cavalli not racing to fight against Van Vleuten at Tour de France Femmes
- Cordon-Ragot: Trek-Segafredo team goals come first at Tour de France Femmes
- Tiffany Cromwell: We’re going into the Tour de France Femmes with an open plan
- FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope can take Tour de France Femmes yellow jersey, says Le Net
- Movistar back van Vleuten’s Tour de France Femmes ambitions
- Sarah Storey looks ahead to the Tour de France Femmes
- Niewiadoma leads Canyon-SRAM at Tour de France Femmes, Dygert continues Epstein-Barr recovery
- Longo Borghini: Tour de France Femmes is just a bike race
- Van Vleuten: Tour de France is my big goal, Giro and Vuelta need to 'step up'
- Demi Vollering knows what it will take to win the Tour de France Femmes
- Balsamo to help Longo Borghini win yellow jersey at Tour de France Femmes
- Lorena Wiebes eyes green jersey at the Tour de France Femmes
- Giro Donne and Tour de France Femmes on same level, says Deignan
- FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope prepare to win 'game-changing' Tour de France Femmes in 2022
- Moolman-Pasio: Tour de France Femmes opportunity to inspire girls to become great cyclists
- Audrey Cordon-Ragot: La Course has finally become the stepping stone to the Tour de France
- Philippa York: The journey to a Tour de France Femmes
- Record €250,000 prize fund for Tour de France Femmes
- Tour de France Femmes 2022 route revealed
- Marion Rousse appointed as director of Tour de France Femmes Zwift to sponsor new women’s Tour de France in 2022
- Annemiek van Vleuten blog: A connection between the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes
- Niewiadoma: I wasn't sure I would ever have a chance to race the Tour de France
- Tour de France Femmes: I feel happy ASO took it seriously, says Annemiek van Vleuten
- Uttrup Ludwig: Racing Tour de France Femmes will make us part of history
- Vos: Varied Tour de France Femmes route with welcome ‘Strade Bianche’ stage
Tour de France Femmes History
The women's peloton raced their first official launch of the women's Tour de France until 1984 won by American Marianne Martin. It was an 18-day race held simultaneously as the men's event and along much of the same but shortened routes with shared finish lines. The Société du Tour de France, which later became part of ASO in 1992, managed both men's and women's events.
The women's Tour de France ended in 1989, and while ASO went on to organise women's one-day races like La Flèche Wallonne, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, La Course, and the inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes (in 2021), the women's peloton had not been included as part of the official Tour de France for the past 30 years.
Other women's stage races in France, not run by ASO, took place including the Tour Cycliste Féminin, which had started in 1992, and the re-named Grande Boucle Féminine Internationale, until it came to an end in 2009.
Tour de France men's race director Christian Prudhomme, last year, made a long-awaited confirmation that Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) will launch a women's Tour de France avec Zwift in 2022. Zwift was announced that it will become the title sponsor of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.
The eight-day race begins on the Champs-Élysées in Paris in conjunction with the final stage 21 of the men's Tour de France and ends on La Super Planche des Belles Filles.
The event is set to become the richest race in the women's peloton next year, with a total of €250,000 up for grabs over the course of the eight-day race and €50,000 in prize money for the winner.
La Course: A stepping stone
ASO's marquee men's Tour de France has thrived over a hundred years but the organisation had been repeatedly criticised for not offering an official women's Tour de France since the original stage race was cancelled in 1989.
La Course by La Tour de France was created in 2014 following a petition to ASO calling for a women's Tour de France. Le Tour Entier's petition was led by Kathryn Bertine, Marianne Vos, Emma Pooley and Chrissie Wellington and secured 97,307 signatures.
The inaugural La Course was held as a circuit race on the Champs Elysees on the final day of the Tour de France. The sprinter-friendly format saw victories for Marianne Vos, Anna van der Breggen and Chloe Hosking in the first three editions.
Organisers shifted to a two-day experiment in 2017, which saw a summit finish on the Col d'Izoard, held on the same day as stage 18 of the men's race, followed by a handicapped time trial in Marseille. Annemiek van Vleuten won both stages and the overall title.
The race then shifted back to just one day in 2018, as a mountainous road race that linked Annecy and Le Grand-Bornand. Van Vleuten won that edition as well, which was held in conjunction with stage 10 of the Tour de France. The race remained a one-day event held on circuits in Pau in 2019 won by Vos and a hilly circuit race in 2020 in Nice won by Lizzie Deignan.
The eighth and final edition of La Course by Le Tour de France was held as a 107.4km race from Brest to the finish line atop the Côte de la Fosse aux Loups in Landerneau.
Despite its controversy, La Course had become one of the most showcased events on the Women's WorldTour, and although the wait was longer than anyone anticipated, it finally became the stepping stone to the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.
Cyclingnews will have live coverage of all eight stages of the Tour de France Femmes along with race reports, galleries, results, and exclusive features and news.
Tour de France Femmes 2022 Teams
- Canyon-Sram Racing
- EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
- FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
- Human Powered Health Women
- Liv Racing Xstra
- Movistar Team Women
- Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
- BikeExchange-Jayco Women
- Team DSM Women
- Jumbo-Visma
- SD Worx
- Trek-Segafredo Women
- UAE Team ADQ
- Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
- Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
- Parkhotel Valkenburg
- Valcar-Travel & Service
- AG Insurance-NXTG
- Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
- Cofidis Women Team
- Le Col Wahoo
- Plantur-Pura
- Stade Rochelais Charente Maritime
- St Michel-Auber 93
