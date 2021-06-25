Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2022

Tour de France Femmes 2022 stage winners and results

Tour de France Femmes stage 8 - How it happened

After eight gruelling days of racing, Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) etched her name into the history books as the winner of the 2022 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, overcoming illness in the early stages of the race to deliver a dominant victory at the top of La Super Planche des Belles Filles.

A powerful show of climbing force on stage 7 left Van Vleuten in yellow and heading into the stage 8 finale with over three minutes on Demi Vollering (SD Worx). The SD Worx rider and her team tried everything they could to take over the top spot, from using the strength of the team to trying to exploit any weakness on the descent, but Van Vleuten's climbing prowess simply couldn’t be challenged.

Van Vleuten came through the gravel near the top of the La Super Planche des Belles Filles and onto the steep finishing ramp solo, with plenty of time to savour a final victory in the yellow jersey of the race leader.

Vollering was again Van Vleuten's closest competitor, taking second on the stage 30 seconds back, which also secured the runner-up position on the overall podium. Silvia Persico (Valcar Travel & Service) took third on the stage, leading in Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) who finished third on the overall.

"It's actually a dream that comes true - winning in yellow at the top," Van Vleuten said. "It was not an easy stage, it was not an easy week. It was a super big rollercoaster for me. To finish in yellow solo - the best way."

Tour de France Femmes 2022 Information

Tour de France Femmes 2022 Route

ASO along with newly appointed race director Marion Rousse revealed the route for the eight-day race at the Palais des Congrès on October 14 in Paris. The eight-day race is set to start at Eiffel Tower on July 24 and end atop La Super Planche des Belles Filles on July 31.

The Tour de France Femmes will cover 1,029 kilometres and include back-to-back mountain stages, two stages for the puncheurs, a stage packed with gravel sectors, and four flat stages that could either end in bunch sprints or breakaway wins.

To preview our Tour de France Femmes 2022 - The definitive guide to the route's key stages.

Stage 1: Paris Eiffel Tower to Paris Champs-Élysées, 82km

Stage 2: Meaux to Provins, 135km

Stage 3: Reims to Épernay, 133km

Stage 4: Troyes to Bar-sur-Aube, 126km

Stage 5: Bar-le-Duc to Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, 175km

Stage 6: Saint-Dié-des-Vosges to Rosheim, 128km

Stage 7: Sélestat to Le Markstein, 127km

Stage 8: Lure to Super Planche des Belles Filles, 123km

Tour de France Femmes History

The women's peloton raced their first official launch of the women's Tour de France until 1984 won by American Marianne Martin. It was an 18-day race held simultaneously as the men's event and along much of the same but shortened routes with shared finish lines. The Société du Tour de France, which later became part of ASO in 1992, managed both men's and women's events.

The women's Tour de France ended in 1989, and while ASO went on to organise women's one-day races like La Flèche Wallonne, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, La Course, and the inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes (in 2021), the women's peloton had not been included as part of the official Tour de France for the past 30 years.

Other women's stage races in France, not run by ASO, took place including the Tour Cycliste Féminin, which had started in 1992, and the re-named Grande Boucle Féminine Internationale, until it came to an end in 2009.

Tour de France men's race director Christian Prudhomme, last year, made a long-awaited confirmation that Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) will launch a women's Tour de France avec Zwift in 2022. Zwift was announced that it will become the title sponsor of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

The eight-day race begins on the Champs-Élysées in Paris in conjunction with the final stage 21 of the men's Tour de France and ends on La Super Planche des Belles Filles.

The event is set to become the richest race in the women's peloton next year, with a total of €250,000 up for grabs over the course of the eight-day race and €50,000 in prize money for the winner.

La Course: A stepping stone

ASO's marquee men's Tour de France has thrived over a hundred years but the organisation had been repeatedly criticised for not offering an official women's Tour de France since the original stage race was cancelled in 1989.

La Course by La Tour de France was created in 2014 following a petition to ASO calling for a women's Tour de France. Le Tour Entier's petition was led by Kathryn Bertine, Marianne Vos, Emma Pooley and Chrissie Wellington and secured 97,307 signatures.

The inaugural La Course was held as a circuit race on the Champs Elysees on the final day of the Tour de France. The sprinter-friendly format saw victories for Marianne Vos, Anna van der Breggen and Chloe Hosking in the first three editions.

Organisers shifted to a two-day experiment in 2017, which saw a summit finish on the Col d'Izoard, held on the same day as stage 18 of the men's race, followed by a handicapped time trial in Marseille. Annemiek van Vleuten won both stages and the overall title.

The race then shifted back to just one day in 2018, as a mountainous road race that linked Annecy and Le Grand-Bornand. Van Vleuten won that edition as well, which was held in conjunction with stage 10 of the Tour de France. The race remained a one-day event held on circuits in Pau in 2019 won by Vos and a hilly circuit race in 2020 in Nice won by Lizzie Deignan.

The eighth and final edition of La Course by Le Tour de France was held as a 107.4km race from Brest to the finish line atop the Côte de la Fosse aux Loups in Landerneau.

Despite its controversy, La Course had become one of the most showcased events on the Women's WorldTour, and although the wait was longer than anyone anticipated, it finally became the stepping stone to the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

