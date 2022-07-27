Reusser wins gravel-strewn stage 4 of Tour de France Femmes
By Patrick Fletcher published
Vos continues in yellow as GC contenders call a truce amid gravel chaos
Marlen Reusser (SD Worx) soloed to victory on stage 4 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift after a day of high tension and many mechanical mishaps on the gravel roads of Champagne.
The four sectors of rough white gravel duly caused chaos but Reusser took advantage of a moment of calm to launch a canny attack on the tarmac between the penultimate and final sectors.
Despite a fierce acceleration from Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) on the final sector, and counter-attacks on the two remaining climbs on the run-in, Reusser extended her lead through to the finish in Bar-sur-Aube.
She pointed to her jersey and raised her arms aloft as she crossed the line more than a minute ahead of anyone else.
Evita Muzic (FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope) claimed second place in a sprint from a chasing trio, with Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) taking third place ahead of Veronica Ewers (EF Education-EasyPost).
Race leader Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) led home the 20-rider group of general classification contenders at 1:40 to defend her overall lead.
More to come.
