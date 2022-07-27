Reusser wins gravel-strewn stage 4 of Tour de France Femmes

Image 1 of 16 Marlen Reusser wins stage 4 of Tour de France Femmes 2022 (Image credit: JEFF PACHOUD AFP via Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 Marlen Reusser wins stage 4 of Tour de France Femmes 2022 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 Marlen Reusser wins stage 4 of Tour de France Femmes 2022 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 Marlen Reusser of Team SD Worx in solo break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 Marlen Reusser of Team SD Worx competes in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 Marlen Reusser on the attack during stage 4 of Tour de France Femmes 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 16 At the start of stage 4, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of FDJ-SUEZ Futuroscope, stage 3 winner, talks to race leader Marianne Vos of Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 Tour de France Femmes stage 4 rolls 126.8km stage from Troyes to Bar-Sur-Aube (Image credit: Getty ) Image 1 of 16 In the breakaway (L to R): Coralie Demay of Team St Michel-Auber 93, Valerie Demey of Liv Racing Xstra, and Laura Asencio of Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 The peloton begins to climb the Cte du Val des Clos (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 Laura Asencio of Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team and Coralie Demay of Team St Michel-Auber 93 compete in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 Coralie Demay of Team St Michel-Auber 93 strikes out alone on gravel sector number 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 A general view of the peloton and fans at Troyes Village prior to stage 4 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 Some of the big favourites - Veronica Ewers of EF Education-TIBCO-SVB, Elisa Longo Borghini of Trek-Segafredo and Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Canyon-SRAM Racing charge at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 The yellow jersey group ride through gravel roads while fans cheer during stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 Marianne Vos of Jumbo-Visma Women Team in Yellow Leader Jersey during the team presentation prior to stage 4 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16

Marlen Reusser (SD Worx) soloed to victory on stage 4 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift after a day of high tension and many mechanical mishaps on the gravel roads of Champagne.

The four sectors of rough white gravel duly caused chaos but Reusser took advantage of a moment of calm to launch a canny attack on the tarmac between the penultimate and final sectors.

Despite a fierce acceleration from Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) on the final sector, and counter-attacks on the two remaining climbs on the run-in, Reusser extended her lead through to the finish in Bar-sur-Aube.

She pointed to her jersey and raised her arms aloft as she crossed the line more than a minute ahead of anyone else.

Evita Muzic (FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope) claimed second place in a sprint from a chasing trio, with Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) taking third place ahead of Veronica Ewers (EF Education-EasyPost).

Race leader Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) led home the 20-rider group of general classification contenders at 1:40 to defend her overall lead.

More to come.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)