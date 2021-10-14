Tour de France Femmes 2022 route revealed

The route for the inaugural Tour de France Femmes was announced on Thursday in a press event in Paris with the eight-stage race presented by Tour de France organisers ASO.

The event at the Palais des Congrès was attended by a 3,000-strong crowd, including women's WorldTour teams and riders. The first-time event will start in Paris on July 24, 2022, and conclude on July 31 with a mountain stage a-top La Plance des Belles Filles.

The route was presented by Marion Rousse, who was recently appointed as the director of Tour de France Femmes, and ASO's Christian Prudhomme. Zwift have come on board as title sponsors of the race.

The previous incarnation of the women's Tour de France ended in 1989, and while ASO has gone on to organise women's one-day races like La Flèche Wallonne, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, La Course, and the inaugural Paris-Roubaix (in 2021), the women's peloton had not been included as part of the official Tour de France for the past 30 years.

"The challenge hasn't been to create a race but to create a race that lasts, one that will be sustainable and with us in 100 years," said Prudhomme.

"Women's cycling has evolved year after year, and it's an honour to be part of it," said Rousse.



The race begins with an 82km stage around Paris, starting at the Eiffel Tower and finishing on the iconic Champs Elysées with a stage that is highly likely to end in a sprint before the first yellow jersey of the race is crowned.



Stage 2 heads from Meaux to Provins with a 135km race that could see the race lead change after a false-flat climb to the finish. The following stage sees the race venture into more climber-friendly terrain with five categorized ascents coming before the final uphill finish at Epernay. The riders will tackle the finish line climb twice during the 133km stage with the 12 per cent pitches of the Cote de Mutigny sandwiched between the Epernay finish.

Stage 4 is likely to be decisive in the race for the yellow jersey with six climbs and four sections of unpaved roads in the last 60km as the peloton venture from Troyes to Bar-sur-Aube over a 126km stage. Stage 5 from Bar-le-Duc to Saint-die-des-Vosges is the longest stage of the race with 175km of undulating roads, and three climbs before a likely reduced bunch sprint.

Tour de France Femmes 2022 stages

Stage 1: Tour Eiffel - Champs Elysees 82km

Stage 2: Meaux - Provins 135km

Stage 3: Reims - Epernay 133km

Stage 4: Troyes - Bar-sur-Aube 126km

Stage 5: Bar-le-Duc - Saint-die-des-Vosges 175km

Stage 6: Saint-die-des-Vosges - Rosheim 128km

Stage 7: Selestat - Le Markstein 127km

Stage 8: Lure - La Super Planche des Belles Filles 123km