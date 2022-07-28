Emma Norsgaard abandons Tour de France Femmes after dramatic crash
By Peter Stuart published
Large crash in peloton sees dozens of riders down amid splits in the peloton
A major crash with just over 45km remaining in stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, split the field considerably and saw Emma Norsgaard (Movistar team) abandon the race.
The crash, which originated from the front right of the peloton, caused the majority of the main group to come down, with Norsgaard able to stand after the crash but proving to experience invisible pain, with what appeared to be an injury to her shoulder area.
Norsgaard abandoned shortly afterwards, having been taken from the roadside in an ambulance.
Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SDWorx) was also being treated by the race medical car, holding a bandage to her elbow with blood dripping down her right arm - the crash saw her set back by around a minute, but later found her way back to the main group.
Marta Bastionelli of UAE ADQ also showed visible discomfort within the last 25km after having been involved in the crash.
Norsgaard's abandon will be a blow to Annemiek van Vleuten’s GC campaign, as the Dutch team leader currently sits in eighth position, 1:14 down on current yellow jersey Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma).
More to follow …
Daar gaat half het peloton #TDFF pic.twitter.com/druz0X9RipJuly 28, 2022
Peter Stuart has been editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.
Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.