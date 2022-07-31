Live coverage
Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift stage 8 Live - Grand finale on La Planche des Belles Filles
By Patrick Fletcher published
Race concludes with a summit finish on steep climb in the Vosges
Race notes
- Race concludes with summit finish on La Planche des Belles Filles
- Route heads over Ballon d'Alsace before steep final climb with gravel at the top
- Van Vleuten in yellow and expected to seal overall title after crushing stage 7 win
Another fast start and no breakaway yet.
We're off!
Here we go then. The final stage of the Tour de France Femmes is waved underway
Another delayed start due to mechanicals in the neutral. Van Vleuten and another big name in Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ) have had to stop briefly.
To summarise, Van Vleuten did a madness. She leads the race by more than three minutes, with Demi Vollering (SD Worx) the only rider able to even live with her for a brief while on Saturday. Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) is third overall at 4:33.
Previous race leader Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) lost 25 minutes and is now in the green jersey which she'll seal overall provided she reaches the finish. Vollering is in the polka-dot jersey after pipping Van Vleuten to the first QOM yesterday but the mountains classification will be decided on the Planche. Shirin Van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo) is in the white jersey as best young rider, 15th overall at 19 minutes.
Before we get going on this final stage, now's the time to catch up on yesterday's extraordinary stage. Report, results, standings, and photos all in the link below.
Van Vleuten goes on mountain rampage to win stage 7 of Tour de France Femmes
One non-starter today and it's a big one. Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx) was off the pace yesterday and it turns out she's ill. Here's the full story.
We're on the move. The riders have left Lure and are rolling through the neutral zone. Flag drop in five minutes.
Van Vleuten heads to the podium as the last rider to sign on. She's in the yellow jersey after her victory yesterday, and also has a full yellow custom Canyon bike for the occasion.
The riders are signing on for the start of the stage, which is coming up in just a few minutes' time.
It's the last day of this revived women's Tour de France, with a grand finale atop La Planche des Belles Filles.
Quite how grand this finale is remains to be seen. There's still perhaps a collective hangover from yesterday, when Annemiek van Vleuten left everyone punch-drunk on the first mountain stage of the race. The Movistar rider was pretty much in a race of her own, and, with a similarly demanding parcours today, there's arguably little suspense left when it comes to the final destination of the yellow jersey.
Will Van Vleuten run away with it again? Will others be able to fight for the stage win? Could Demi Vollering produce an upset that would rock the sport? Join us as we find out.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the final stage of the 2022 Tour de France Femmes
