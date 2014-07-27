Image 1 of 37 London loves Paris (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 37 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling Team) wins inaugural La Course by Le Tour de France (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 37 Kirsten Wild and Marianne Vos battle for the La Coruse win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 37 The French national women's team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 37 The Lotto-Belisol ladies team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 37 The Boels-Dolmans team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 37 Boels-Dolmans presented to the photographers before the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 37 The peloton passes under the La Course sign (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 37 The La Course peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 37 The women's peloton racing on the Champs-Élysées (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 37 The riders pass the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 37 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) and Kirsten Wild (Giant-Shimano) duel for the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 37 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) wins the inaugural edition of La Course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 37 Kirsten Wild (Giant-Shimano) on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 37 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) throws her bike for the win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 37 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) knows she's got the win over Kirsten Wild (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 37 Canadian champion Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 37 World champion Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) celebrates winning the first edition of La Coruse (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 37 The Bigla Cycling Team at La Course (Image credit: Mareike Engelbrecht/Bigla Cycling Team) Image 20 of 37 Marianne Vos (Rabo-liv) with Belgian champion Jolien D'hoore (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 37 The women's peloton about to start La Course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 37 Rider ehad toward to Arc de Triomphe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 37 The Champs-Élysées in all its sunny glory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 37 The women's peloton on the Champs-Élysées (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 37 Marianne Vos (Rabo-liv) had the number one rider plate and finished the race as number one as well (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 37 Marianne Vos (Rabo-liv) on the top step of the La Course podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 37 The podium at La Course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 37 Need some Harribo? The Tour caravan has plenty for the fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 37 London buses in Paris? of course, it's La Course! (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 37 A perfect triangle of red, blue and white (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 37 Planes fly overhead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 37 Former Tour de France director Jean-François Pescheux (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 37 The Orica-AIS team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 37 Marianne Vos (Rabo-liv) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 37 Marianne Vos at the startline (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 37 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) nudges ahead of Kirsten Wild (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: ASO) Image 37 of 37 Vos sprints to the La Course victory (Image credit: AFP)

World champion Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) produced the sprint of her life to win the first-ever edition of the La Course on the Champs-Élysées, as women finally got to share the spotlight alongside the men on the final day of the Tour de France.

"La Course's really something awesome for women's cycling, but it's just one step towards the recognition we deserve. I'd like to thank the organisers again. I hope everyone who saw us today realised the peloton's getting stronger and stronger. I've already won most major races, and La Course is one I just had to add to my palmarès. It's also thanks to my team that I won today. Yet the more you win, the more you want to win."

Vos rode a clever race, letting the many attacks cancel each other out before she launched her sprint. Kirsten Wild (Giant-Shimano) got back up to the front after a late puncture and started her sprint at the same time as Vos. However, despite her superior power and sprinting skills, she could not match Vos and eased up near the line, and banged her handlebars in disappointment.

Canada's Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) was third in the sprint, with Italy's Barbara Guarischi (Alé Cipollini) fourth ahead of her US teammate Shelley Olds.

A late crash saw French national champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabo-Liv) and Britain's Elisabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) taken out of the sprint.

Round and round

The women’s return to the Tour de France - their first since 2009 - was not a stage race but one-day shot at glory, 13 laps of the well-known Champs Elysees circuit course.. Many of the top names were there, eager to shine in a race which they hope will be repeated, bigger and better, in the coming years.

The sun was shining, giving the women much better weather than the men have had much of their race. Things kicked off promptly just before 1:00 pm.

The attacks started very early, with Annemiek Van Vleuten (Rabo Liv) being one of the first to go. But the pack refused to let anyone get away, and there was never a gap of more than 20 seconds.

Elin Van Dijk (Boels Dolman), Chantal Blaak (SpecializedLuluLemon), Alena Amialiusik (Astana BePink), Rachel Neylan (Australia) all tried to jump, but none were successful.

It had been expected that the day would end in a mass sprint and about half way through the race it became clear that no one would be allowed to establish a breakaway.

Things finally picked up in the last lap. The pace increased and the field stretched out. A crash with some 4km to go took down the Mexican national champion, and the crash at the flamme rouge with Ferrand Prevot and Armitstead cut the sprinting field down to 30 or so.

As they neared the finish, there were four ahead. Wild went first, but Vos turned on the power to take the win. Kirchmann moved up to power her way into third.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 2:00:41 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano 3 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit 4 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon 5 Shelley Olds (Usa) Ale Cipollini 6 Coryn Rivera (Usa) Unitedhealthcare 7 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 8 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais 9 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 10 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope 11 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 12 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australie 13 Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope 14 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren 15 Aude Biannic (Fra) France 16 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 17 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Rusvelo 18 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 19 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 20 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products 21 Hannah Barnes (Gbr) Unitedhealthcare 22 Fanny Riberot (Fra) France 0:00:04 23 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:00:06 24 Sharon Laws (Gbr) Unitedhealthcare 0:00:10 25 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini 26 Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Rusvelo 27 Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia-Durango 0:00:20 28 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 29 Véra Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Cycling Team 30 Sarah Roy (Aus) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope 31 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 32 Valentina Ndolara (Ita) Orica - Ais 33 Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team 34 Carmen Small (Usa) Specialized - Lululemon 35 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australie 36 Janel Holcomb (Usa) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit 37 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon 38 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 39 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano 40 Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Pays-Bas 41 Marcia Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia-Durango 42 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 43 Emily Collins (Nzl) Wiggle Honda 44 Brianna Walle (Usa) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit 45 Elena Kuchinskaia (Rus) Rusvelo 46 Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 47 Cecilie Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products 48 Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Pays-Bas 49 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope 50 Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Esp) Bizkaia-Durango 51 Jade Wilcoxson (Usa) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit 52 Dorleta Eskamendi (Esp) Bizkaia-Durango 53 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant - Shimano 54 Cari Higgins (Usa) Unitedhealthcare 55 Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 56 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Cycling Team 57 Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France 58 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope 59 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon 60 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 61 Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Bizkaia-Durango 62 Chantal Hofmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies 63 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda 64 Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team 65 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon 66 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products 67 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini 68 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant - Shimano 0:00:27 69 Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica - Ais 70 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 71 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 72 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais 73 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Orica - Ais 0:00:30 74 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australie 75 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - Ais 76 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 0:00:39 77 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 0:00:56 78 Giada Borgato (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren 0:01:02 79 Eugénie Duval (Fra) France 0:01:13 80 Marion Sicot (Fra) France 81 Anouska Koster (Ned) Pays-Bas 82 Ashlunn Van Baarle (Ned) Pays-Bas 0:01:16 83 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 84 Emma Pooley (Gbr) Lotto Belisol Ladies 85 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano 86 Tayler Wiles (Usa) Specialized - Lululemon 0:01:19 87 Lauren Tamayo (Usa) Unitedhealthcare 88 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit 89 Lauren Hall (Usa) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit 90 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:01:28 91 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 92 Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini 93 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:02:21 94 Elizabeth Armitstead (Gbr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:03:11 95 Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Rusvelo 0:04:10 DNF Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team DNF Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Bepink Womens Team DNF Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia DNF Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia DNF Desiree Ehrler (Sui) Bigla Cycling Team DNF Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team DNF Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Esp) Bizkaia - Durango DNF Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren DNF Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren DNF Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren DNF Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren DNF Sophie Creux (Fra) France DNF Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products DNF Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products DNF Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies DNF Kirsten Coppens (Ned) Netherlands DNF Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Netherlands DNF Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope DNF Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo DNF Maria Mishina (Rus) RusVelo DNF Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano DNF Scotti Wilborne (Usa) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team DNF Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda DNF Kathryn Bertine (Skn) Wiggle Honda