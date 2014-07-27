Vos wins La Course with perfect sprint
World champion wins the first women's race on the Champs-Élysées
World champion Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) produced the sprint of her life to win the first-ever edition of the La Course on the Champs-Élysées, as women finally got to share the spotlight alongside the men on the final day of the Tour de France.
"La Course's really something awesome for women's cycling, but it's just one step towards the recognition we deserve. I'd like to thank the organisers again. I hope everyone who saw us today realised the peloton's getting stronger and stronger. I've already won most major races, and La Course is one I just had to add to my palmarès. It's also thanks to my team that I won today. Yet the more you win, the more you want to win."
Vos rode a clever race, letting the many attacks cancel each other out before she launched her sprint. Kirsten Wild (Giant-Shimano) got back up to the front after a late puncture and started her sprint at the same time as Vos. However, despite her superior power and sprinting skills, she could not match Vos and eased up near the line, and banged her handlebars in disappointment.
Canada's Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) was third in the sprint, with Italy's Barbara Guarischi (Alé Cipollini) fourth ahead of her US teammate Shelley Olds.
A late crash saw French national champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabo-Liv) and Britain's Elisabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) taken out of the sprint.
Round and round
The women’s return to the Tour de France - their first since 2009 - was not a stage race but one-day shot at glory, 13 laps of the well-known Champs Elysees circuit course.. Many of the top names were there, eager to shine in a race which they hope will be repeated, bigger and better, in the coming years.
The sun was shining, giving the women much better weather than the men have had much of their race. Things kicked off promptly just before 1:00 pm.
The attacks started very early, with Annemiek Van Vleuten (Rabo Liv) being one of the first to go. But the pack refused to let anyone get away, and there was never a gap of more than 20 seconds.
Elin Van Dijk (Boels Dolman), Chantal Blaak (SpecializedLuluLemon), Alena Amialiusik (Astana BePink), Rachel Neylan (Australia) all tried to jump, but none were successful.
It had been expected that the day would end in a mass sprint and about half way through the race it became clear that no one would be allowed to establish a breakaway.
Things finally picked up in the last lap. The pace increased and the field stretched out. A crash with some 4km to go took down the Mexican national champion, and the crash at the flamme rouge with Ferrand Prevot and Armitstead cut the sprinting field down to 30 or so.
As they neared the finish, there were four ahead. Wild went first, but Vos turned on the power to take the win. Kirchmann moved up to power her way into third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2:00:41
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit
|4
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|5
|Shelley Olds (Usa) Ale Cipollini
|6
|Coryn Rivera (Usa) Unitedhealthcare
|7
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|8
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais
|9
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|10
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope
|11
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|12
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australie
|13
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope
|14
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
|15
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|16
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|17
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Rusvelo
|18
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|19
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|20
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products
|21
|Hannah Barnes (Gbr) Unitedhealthcare
|22
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
|0:00:04
|23
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:00:06
|24
|Sharon Laws (Gbr) Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:10
|25
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|26
|Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Rusvelo
|27
|Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:00:20
|28
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|29
|Véra Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Cycling Team
|30
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope
|31
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|32
|Valentina Ndolara (Ita) Orica - Ais
|33
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
|34
|Carmen Small (Usa) Specialized - Lululemon
|35
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australie
|36
|Janel Holcomb (Usa) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit
|37
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon
|38
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|39
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|40
|Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Pays-Bas
|41
|Marcia Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia-Durango
|42
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|43
|Emily Collins (Nzl) Wiggle Honda
|44
|Brianna Walle (Usa) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit
|45
|Elena Kuchinskaia (Rus) Rusvelo
|46
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|47
|Cecilie Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|48
|Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Pays-Bas
|49
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope
|50
|Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Esp) Bizkaia-Durango
|51
|Jade Wilcoxson (Usa) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit
|52
|Dorleta Eskamendi (Esp) Bizkaia-Durango
|53
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant - Shimano
|54
|Cari Higgins (Usa) Unitedhealthcare
|55
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|56
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Cycling Team
|57
|Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
|58
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope
|59
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|60
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|61
|Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Bizkaia-Durango
|62
|Chantal Hofmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|63
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|64
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|65
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon
|66
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products
|67
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
|68
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant - Shimano
|0:00:27
|69
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica - Ais
|70
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|71
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|72
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais
|73
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Orica - Ais
|0:00:30
|74
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australie
|75
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - Ais
|76
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:39
|77
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:00:56
|78
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
|0:01:02
|79
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
|0:01:13
|80
|Marion Sicot (Fra) France
|81
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Pays-Bas
|82
|Ashlunn Van Baarle (Ned) Pays-Bas
|0:01:16
|83
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|84
|Emma Pooley (Gbr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|85
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|86
|Tayler Wiles (Usa) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:01:19
|87
|Lauren Tamayo (Usa) Unitedhealthcare
|88
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit
|89
|Lauren Hall (Usa) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit
|90
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:28
|91
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|92
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|93
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:02:21
|94
|Elizabeth Armitstead (Gbr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|95
|Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:04:10
|DNF
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|DNF
|Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|DNF
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|DNF
|Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia
|DNF
|Desiree Ehrler (Sui) Bigla Cycling Team
|DNF
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team
|DNF
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Esp) Bizkaia - Durango
|DNF
|Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren
|DNF
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|DNF
|Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren
|DNF
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|DNF
|Sophie Creux (Fra) France
|DNF
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|DNF
|Kirsten Coppens (Ned) Netherlands
|DNF
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Netherlands
|DNF
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|DNF
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Maria Mishina (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Scotti Wilborne (Usa) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|DNF
|Kathryn Bertine (Skn) Wiggle Honda
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|32
|pts
|2
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|25
|3
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products
|16
|4
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|13
|5
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon
|8
|6
|Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Rusvelo
|7
|7
|Brianna Walle (Usa) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit
|6
|8
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|6
|9
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|5
|10
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|4
|11
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|4
|12
|Véra Koedooder (ned) Bigla Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Elena Kuchinskaia (Rus) Rusvelo
|4
|14
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|4
|15
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope
|3
|16
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon
|3
|17
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3
|18
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3
|19
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Jade Wilcoxson (sa) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit
|2
|21
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant - Shimano
|2
|22
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica - Ais
|2
|23
|Romy Kasper (ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|24
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant - Shimano
|1
|25
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais
|1
|26
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Orica - Ais
|1
|27
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - Ais
|1
|28
|Giada Borgato (Spa) Estado De Mexico Faren
|1
|29
|Tayler Wiles (Usa) Specialized - Lululemon
|1
