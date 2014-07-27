Trending

Vos wins La Course with perfect sprint

World champion wins the first women's race on the Champs-Élysées

Image 1 of 37

Image 2 of 37
Image 3 of 37

Image 4 of 37
Image 5 of 37

Image 6 of 37
Image 7 of 37

Image 8 of 37
Image 9 of 37

Image 10 of 37
Image 11 of 37

Image 12 of 37
Image 13 of 37

Image 14 of 37
Image 15 of 37

Image 16 of 37
Image 17 of 37

Image 18 of 37
Image 19 of 37

Image 20 of 37
Image 21 of 37

Image 22 of 37
Image 23 of 37

Image 24 of 37
Image 25 of 37

Image 26 of 37
Image 27 of 37

Image 28 of 37
Image 29 of 37

Image 30 of 37
Image 31 of 37

Image 32 of 37
Image 33 of 37

Image 34 of 37
Image 35 of 37

Image 36 of 37
Image 37 of 37

date 2014-07-27
Vos wins La Course with perfect sprint

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The women's peloton about to start La Course

Kirsten Wild and Marianne Vos battle for the La Coruse win
The French national women's team

The Lotto-Belisol ladies team
The Boels-Dolmans team

Boels-Dolmans presented to the photographers before the race
The peloton passes under the La Course sign

The La Course peloton
The women's peloton racing on the Champs-Élysées

The riders pass the podium
Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) and Kirsten Wild (Giant-Shimano) duel for the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The podium at La Course

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) throws her bike for the win
Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) knows she's got the win over Kirsten Wild (Giant-Shimano)

Canadian champion Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling)
London buses in Paris? of course, it's La Course!

The Bigla Cycling Team at La Course
A perfect triangle of red, blue and white

The women's peloton about to start La Course
Planes fly overhead

The Champs-Élysées in all its sunny glory
The women's peloton on the Champs-Élysées

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Orica-AIS team

The podium at La Course
Marianne Vos (Rabo-liv)

London buses in Paris? of course, it's La Course!
A perfect triangle of red, blue and white

Planes fly overhead
Former Tour de France director Jean-François Pescheux

The Orica-AIS team
Marianne Vos (Rabo-liv)

(Image credit: AFP)

World champion Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) produced the sprint of her life to win the first-ever edition of the La Course on the Champs-Élysées, as women finally got to share the spotlight alongside the men on the final day of the Tour de France.

"La Course's really something awesome for women's cycling, but it's just one step towards the recognition we deserve. I'd like to thank the organisers again. I hope everyone who saw us today realised the peloton's getting stronger and stronger. I've already won most major races, and La Course is one I just had to add to my palmarès. It's also thanks to my team that I won today. Yet the more you win, the more you want to win."

Vos rode a clever race, letting the many attacks cancel each other out before she launched her sprint. Kirsten Wild (Giant-Shimano) got back up to the front after a late puncture and started her sprint at the same time as Vos. However, despite her superior power and sprinting skills, she could not match Vos and eased up near the line, and banged her handlebars in disappointment.

Canada's Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) was third in the sprint, with Italy's Barbara Guarischi (Alé Cipollini) fourth ahead of her US teammate Shelley Olds.

A late crash saw French national champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabo-Liv) and Britain's Elisabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) taken out of the sprint.

Round and round

The women’s return to the Tour de France - their first since 2009 - was not a stage race but one-day shot at glory, 13 laps of the well-known Champs Elysees circuit course.. Many of the top names were there, eager to shine in a race which they hope will be repeated, bigger and better, in the coming years.

The sun was shining, giving the women much better weather than the men have had much of their race. Things kicked off promptly just before 1:00 pm.

The attacks started very early, with Annemiek Van Vleuten (Rabo Liv) being one of the first to go. But the pack refused to let anyone get away, and there was never a gap of more than 20 seconds.

Elin Van Dijk (Boels Dolman), Chantal Blaak (SpecializedLuluLemon), Alena Amialiusik (Astana BePink), Rachel Neylan (Australia) all tried to jump, but none were successful.

It had been expected that the day would end in a mass sprint and about half way through the race it became clear that no one would be allowed to establish a breakaway.

Things finally picked up in the last lap. The pace increased and the field stretched out. A crash with some 4km to go took down the Mexican national champion, and the crash at the flamme rouge with Ferrand Prevot and Armitstead cut the sprinting field down to 30 or so.

As they neared the finish, there were four ahead. Wild went first, but Vos turned on the power to take the win. Kirchmann moved up to power her way into third.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team2:00:41
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
3Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit
4Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
5Shelley Olds (Usa) Ale Cipollini
6Coryn Rivera (Usa) Unitedhealthcare
7Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
8Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais
9Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
10Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope
11Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
12Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australie
13Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope
14Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
15Aude Biannic (Fra) France
16Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
17Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Rusvelo
18Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
19Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
20Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products
21Hannah Barnes (Gbr) Unitedhealthcare
22Fanny Riberot (Fra) France0:00:04
23Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:00:06
24Sharon Laws (Gbr) Unitedhealthcare0:00:10
25Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
26Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Rusvelo
27Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia-Durango0:00:20
28Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
29Véra Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Cycling Team
30Sarah Roy (Aus) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope
31Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
32Valentina Ndolara (Ita) Orica - Ais
33Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
34Carmen Small (Usa) Specialized - Lululemon
35Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australie
36Janel Holcomb (Usa) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit
37Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon
38Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
39Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
40Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Pays-Bas
41Marcia Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia-Durango
42Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
43Emily Collins (Nzl) Wiggle Honda
44Brianna Walle (Usa) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit
45Elena Kuchinskaia (Rus) Rusvelo
46Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
47Cecilie Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
48Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Pays-Bas
49Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope
50Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Esp) Bizkaia-Durango
51Jade Wilcoxson (Usa) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit
52Dorleta Eskamendi (Esp) Bizkaia-Durango
53Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant - Shimano
54Cari Higgins (Usa) Unitedhealthcare
55Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
56Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Cycling Team
57Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
58Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope
59Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
60Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
61Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Bizkaia-Durango
62Chantal Hofmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies
63Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
64Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
65Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon
66Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products
67Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
68Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant - Shimano0:00:27
69Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica - Ais
70Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
71Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
72Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais
73Carlee Taylor (Aus) Orica - Ais0:00:30
74Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australie
75Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - Ais
76Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda0:00:39
77Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products0:00:56
78Giada Borgato (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren0:01:02
79Eugénie Duval (Fra) France0:01:13
80Marion Sicot (Fra) France
81Anouska Koster (Ned) Pays-Bas
82Ashlunn Van Baarle (Ned) Pays-Bas0:01:16
83Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
84Emma Pooley (Gbr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
85Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
86Tayler Wiles (Usa) Specialized - Lululemon0:01:19
87Lauren Tamayo (Usa) Unitedhealthcare
88Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit
89Lauren Hall (Usa) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit
90Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:01:28
91Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
92Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
93Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:02:21
94Elizabeth Armitstead (Gbr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:11
95Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Rusvelo0:04:10
DNFAnna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
DNFMakhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Bepink Womens Team
DNFJenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
DNFLouisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia
DNFDesiree Ehrler (Sui) Bigla Cycling Team
DNFElke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team
DNFLeire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Esp) Bizkaia - Durango
DNFAna Teresa Casas Bonilla (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren
DNFMaria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
DNFCarolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren
DNFAnna Trevisi (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
DNFSophie Creux (Fra) France
DNFTone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFElisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products
DNFAnisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
DNFKirsten Coppens (Ned) Netherlands
DNFEvy Kuijpers (Ned) Netherlands
DNFPascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFAlexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
DNFMaria Mishina (Rus) RusVelo
DNFWilleke Knol (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFScotti Wilborne (Usa) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFBeatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
DNFKathryn Bertine (Skn) Wiggle Honda

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini32pts
2Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team25
3Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products16
4Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team13
5Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon8
6Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Rusvelo7
7Brianna Walle (Usa) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit6
8Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano6
9Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon5
10Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon4
11Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team4
12Véra Koedooder (ned) Bigla Cycling Team4
13Elena Kuchinskaia (Rus) Rusvelo4
14Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale Cipollini4
15Sarah Roy (Aus) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope3
16Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon3
17Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team3
18Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team3
19Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
20Jade Wilcoxson (sa) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit2
21Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant - Shimano2
22Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica - Ais2
23Romy Kasper (ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1
24Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant - Shimano1
25Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais1
26Carlee Taylor (Aus) Orica - Ais1
27Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - Ais1
28Giada Borgato (Spa) Estado De Mexico Faren1
29Tayler Wiles (Usa) Specialized - Lululemon1

 

