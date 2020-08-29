Lizzie Deignan wins La Course by Le Tour de France

Image 1 of 9 Elizabeth Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) on the right beats Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) to win La Course by Le Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 9 Elizabeth Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) on the right beats Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) to win La Course by Le Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 9 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) misses out to Elizabeth Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) on the line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 9 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) sprints against Elizabeth Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 9 The La Course podium with Vos, Deignan and Vollering (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 9 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv), Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) and Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg) on the podium of La Course (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 9 Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) now leads the Women's WorldTour standings (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 9 Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) rides to the start of La Course by Le Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) has won La Course, beating Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) and Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg) in the sprint of a group of six on Nice’s Promenade des Anglais. World champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) initiated the winning move when she went hard from the bottom of the Côte de Rimiez with 44 km to go, and only five riders were able to stay with Van Vleuten over the climb.



After a technical descent, this elite group worked together well until the last kilometres when both Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) and Van Vleuten tried to anticipate a sprint, but their attacks were closed down by Vos. In the sprint, Longo Borghini went long from the back of the group, Vos got on her wheel and looked like the winner, but Deignan could wind up her sprint in Vos’ slipstream and just beat the Dutchwoman with a bike throw on the finish line.



“I was just relieved that I won it”, Deignan said after the close finish. “What a performance from Trek-Segafredo today, Elisa and I just had to wait for the final. she did a perfect job there, forcing Marianne to sprint early, and I could take advantage of that.”



Deignan continued: “I also had the advantage of having two of the best sprinters in the world in the team car Ina-Yoko Teutenberg and Giorgia Bronzini have both beaten Vos in sprints, and their advice was patience. So I waited.”



La Course was Deignan’s second victory in the space of five days after she had already won the GP de Plouay on 25 August, and the Briton now takes the lead in the UCI Women’s WorldTour ranking.



“It is phenomenal,” Deignan concluded. “Sometimes you are training hard and things are not going your way, that is frustrating, but finally it feels like luck is on our side and I am peaking for the right time. It was a team victory, and wearing the Women’s WorldTour jersey is always an honour.”



