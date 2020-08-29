Trending

Lizzie Deignan wins La Course by Le Tour de France

Vos misses out on third title in close sprint finish

Image 1 of 9

Elizabeth Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) on the right beats Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) to win La Course by Le Tour de France

Elizabeth Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) on the right beats Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) to win La Course by Le Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 9

Elizabeth Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) on the right beats Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) to win La Course by Le Tour de France

Elizabeth Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) on the right beats Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) to win La Course by Le Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 9

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) misses out to Elizabeth Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) on the line

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) misses out to Elizabeth Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) on the line (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 9

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) sprints against Elizabeth Deignan (Trek-Segafredo)

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) sprints against Elizabeth Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 9

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 9

The La Course podium with Vos, Deignan and Vollering

The La Course podium with Vos, Deignan and Vollering (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 9

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv), Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) and Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg) on the podium of La Course

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv), Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) and Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg) on the podium of La Course (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 9

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) now leads the Women's WorldTour standings

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) now leads the Women's WorldTour standings (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 9

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) rides to the start of La Course by Le Tour de France

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) rides to the start of La Course by Le Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) has won La Course, beating Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) and Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg) in the sprint of a group of six on Nice’s Promenade des Anglais. World champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) initiated the winning move when she went hard from the bottom of the Côte de Rimiez with 44 km to go, and only five riders were able to stay with Van Vleuten over the climb.

After a technical descent, this elite group worked together well until the last kilometres when both Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) and Van Vleuten tried to anticipate a sprint, but their attacks were closed down by Vos. In the sprint, Longo Borghini went long from the back of the group, Vos got on her wheel and looked like the winner, but Deignan could wind up her sprint in Vos’ slipstream and just beat the Dutchwoman with a bike throw on the finish line.

“I was just relieved that I won it”, Deignan said after the close finish. “What a performance from Trek-Segafredo today, Elisa and I just had to wait for the final. she did a perfect job there, forcing Marianne to sprint early, and I could take advantage of that.”

Deignan continued: “I also had the advantage of having two of the best sprinters in the world in the team car Ina-Yoko Teutenberg and Giorgia Bronzini have both beaten Vos in sprints, and their advice was patience. So I waited.”

La Course was Deignan’s second victory in the space of five days after she had already won the GP de Plouay on 25 August, and the Briton now takes the lead in the UCI Women’s WorldTour ranking.

“It is phenomenal,” Deignan concluded. “Sometimes you are training hard and things are not going your way, that is frustrating, but finally it feels like luck is on our side and I am peaking for the right time. It was a team victory, and wearing the Women’s WorldTour jersey is always an honour.”

More to follow...

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Deignan (Gbr) Trek-Segafredo 2:22:51
2Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
3Demi Vollerging (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
4Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-Sram Racing
5Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:07
7Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:50
8Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
9Soraya Paladin (Ita) CCC-Liv
10Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb
11Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
12Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Equipe Paule Ka
13Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
14Katia Ragusa (Ita) Astana Women's Team
15Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon // Sram Racing
16Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
17Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC - Liv
18Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
19Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Parkhotel Valkenburg
20Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ceratizit - WNT Pro Cycling Team
21Sandra Levenez (Fra) Team Arkea
22Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon // Sram Racing
23Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
24Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service
25Chantal Van Den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
26Evita Muzic (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
27Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team
28Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service
29Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Equipe Paule Ka 0:01:55
30Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-Sram Racing 0:01:58
31Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
32Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Equipe Paule Ka 0:02:08
33Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:05:50
34Rasa Leleivyte (Lit) Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
35Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
36Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit - WNT Pro Cycling Team
37Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
38Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC - Liv
39Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
40Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
41Greta Richioud (Fra) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
42Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
43Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
44Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia - Durango
45Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb
46Leah Thomas (USA) Equipe Paule Ka
47Paula Patiño (Col) Movistar Team Women
48Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Rally Cycling
49Urška Žigart (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
50Ruth Winder (USA) Trek - Segafredo
51Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
52Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
53Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport 0:05:55
54Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:09:15
55Leah Dixon (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
56Chloe Hosking (Aus) Rally Cycling
57Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling 0:10:12
58Alison Jackson (Can) Team Sunweb 0:10:17
59Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Sunweb
60Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
61Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service
62Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) CCC - Liv

