Lizzie Deignan wins La Course by Le Tour de France
Vos misses out on third title in close sprint finish
Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) has won La Course, beating Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) and Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg) in the sprint of a group of six on Nice’s Promenade des Anglais. World champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) initiated the winning move when she went hard from the bottom of the Côte de Rimiez with 44 km to go, and only five riders were able to stay with Van Vleuten over the climb.
After a technical descent, this elite group worked together well until the last kilometres when both Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) and Van Vleuten tried to anticipate a sprint, but their attacks were closed down by Vos. In the sprint, Longo Borghini went long from the back of the group, Vos got on her wheel and looked like the winner, but Deignan could wind up her sprint in Vos’ slipstream and just beat the Dutchwoman with a bike throw on the finish line.
“I was just relieved that I won it”, Deignan said after the close finish. “What a performance from Trek-Segafredo today, Elisa and I just had to wait for the final. she did a perfect job there, forcing Marianne to sprint early, and I could take advantage of that.”
Deignan continued: “I also had the advantage of having two of the best sprinters in the world in the team car Ina-Yoko Teutenberg and Giorgia Bronzini have both beaten Vos in sprints, and their advice was patience. So I waited.”
La Course was Deignan’s second victory in the space of five days after she had already won the GP de Plouay on 25 August, and the Briton now takes the lead in the UCI Women’s WorldTour ranking.
“It is phenomenal,” Deignan concluded. “Sometimes you are training hard and things are not going your way, that is frustrating, but finally it feels like luck is on our side and I am peaking for the right time. It was a team victory, and wearing the Women’s WorldTour jersey is always an honour.”
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Deignan (Gbr) Trek-Segafredo
|2:22:51
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|3
|Demi Vollerging (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|4
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-Sram Racing
|5
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:07
|7
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:50
|8
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|9
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) CCC-Liv
|10
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb
|11
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|12
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Equipe Paule Ka
|13
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|14
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|15
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon // Sram Racing
|16
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|17
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC - Liv
|18
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|19
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|20
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ceratizit - WNT Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Sandra Levenez (Fra) Team Arkea
|22
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon // Sram Racing
|23
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
|24
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service
|25
|Chantal Van Den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|26
|Evita Muzic (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|27
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service
|29
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Equipe Paule Ka
|0:01:55
|30
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:01:58
|31
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|32
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Equipe Paule Ka
|0:02:08
|33
|Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:05:50
|34
|Rasa Leleivyte (Lit) Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|35
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|36
|Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit - WNT Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|38
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC - Liv
|39
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|40
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|41
|Greta Richioud (Fra) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|42
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|43
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|44
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia - Durango
|45
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb
|46
|Leah Thomas (USA) Equipe Paule Ka
|47
|Paula Patiño (Col) Movistar Team Women
|48
|Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Rally Cycling
|49
|Urška Žigart (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|50
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|51
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|52
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|53
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:05:55
|54
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:09:15
|55
|Leah Dixon (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|56
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Rally Cycling
|57
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:10:12
|58
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Sunweb
|0:10:17
|59
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Sunweb
|60
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|61
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service
|62
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) CCC - Liv
