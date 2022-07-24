Lorena Wiebes set to leave Team DSM for SD Worx in 2023

Transfer reportedly due to higher salary offer

PARIS FRANCE JULY 24 Stage winner Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team DSM Women reacts after the 1st Tour de France Femmes 2022 Stage 1 a 817km stage from Paris Tour Eiffel to Paris Champslyses TDFF UCIWWT on July 24 2022 in Paris France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Lorena Wiebes celebrates her stage 1 win at the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes is reported to be transferring from Team DSM to SD Worx on a two-year deal through 2025. According to a report published in the Dutch news outlet AD.nl (opens in new tab), Wiebes is set to end her current contract, which expires at the end of 2024, with Team DSM early and begin a new contract with SD Worx in 2023.

Cyclingnews contacted representatives from both Team DSM and SD Worx regarding the transfer but neither had replied at the time this story was published.

Wiebes signed a contract with Team DSM mid-season in 2020. That contract appeared to have locked in the sprinter through 2024, a contract she was happy with because it gave her stability through to the Paris Olympic Games.

However, according to AD.nl, there was clause in the contract allowing her the opportunity to consider better offers from other teams. The news outlet speculated that Wiebes' reported transfer was due to a higher salary offer.

Wiebes is arguably the fastest sprinter in the Women's WorldTour at the moment, winning 15 races on the UCI's international calendar in 2022. She is currently racing at Tour de France Femmes, where she won the opening stage on the Champs-Élysées on Sunday and took the event's first leader's jersey.

