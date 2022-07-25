Marianne Vos prevails in Provins on Tour de France Femmes stage 2
By Stephen Puddicombe published
Vos moves into yellow as elite breakaway leaves Wiebes behind on wind-swept stage
Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) claimed victory on the second stage of the Tour de France Femmes, to become the new overall leader of the race.
It had seemed written in the stars that the woman universally acknowledged as the greatest of all time would take the yellow jersey at some point, and she does so today, 24 hours after narrowly missing out to Lorena Wiebes (DSM) in the sprint on the Champs Elysees.
Vos defeated Silvia Persico (Valvar Travel Service) and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), as part of a six-woman that went clear just after the immediate sprint, 20km from the finish, and finished half a minute ahead of the chasing peloton that included Lorena Wiebes (DSM) in yellow and overall favourite Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar).
More to come.
