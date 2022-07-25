Marianne Vos prevails in Provins on Tour de France Femmes stage 2

Image 1 of 24 Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 2 of the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 24 Tour de France leader Lorena Wiebes (DSM) on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 24 The start of stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 24 Marta Cavalli (FDJ - Suez - Futuroscope) (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 24 Annemiek van Vleuten (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 24 Femke Markus (Team Parkhotel Valkenburg) (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 24 The SD Worx team sign on for stage 2 of the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 24 Tour de France Femmes leader Lorena Wiebes (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 24 Sabrina Stultiens in the early breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 24 Marit Raaijmakers (Human Powered Health) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 24 Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 24 Canyon-SRAM in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 24 Rotem Gafinovitz (Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Israel-Premier Tech) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 24 Stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 24 Stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 24 Lotte Kopecky in the green points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 24 Elisa Balsamo in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 24 Marianne Vos savours her victory with her family (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 24 Marianne Vos celebrates as her rival look on from behind (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 24 Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) adds a Tour de France Femmes stage to her incredible palmares (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 24 Marianne Vos won in style (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 24 Marianne Vos took the leader's jersey at the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 24 Elisa Longo Borghini leads the late attack (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 24 Elisa Balsamo and Marianne Vos lead the late attack (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 24

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) claimed victory on the second stage of the Tour de France Femmes, to become the new overall leader of the race.

It had seemed written in the stars that the woman universally acknowledged as the greatest of all time would take the yellow jersey at some point, and she does so today, 24 hours after narrowly missing out to Lorena Wiebes (DSM) in the sprint on the Champs Elysees.

Vos defeated Silvia Persico (Valvar Travel Service) and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), as part of a six-woman that went clear just after the immediate sprint, 20km from the finish, and finished half a minute ahead of the chasing peloton that included Lorena Wiebes (DSM) in yellow and overall favourite Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar).

More to come.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)