Wiebes beats Vos to claim stage 1 win and yellow jersey at Tour de France Femmes

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) out-sprinted Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) to take Sunday's opening stage of the Tour de Frances Femmes avec Zwift, which took riders 82km through Paris from the Eiffel Tower to the Champs-Élysées.

A strong solo move by Gladys Verhulst (Le Col-Wahoo) was reeled in with around 2km to go to set up a high-speed bunch kick on the iconic Champs-Élysées. Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) led the peloton into the final 300 meters before her teammate Vos jumped around her on the right, with Wiebes launching on the left.

The riders seemed evenly matched for the first few moments, but Wiebes quickly began to pull away as the line approached. By the time the 23-year-old Dutchwoman arrived at the finish, she had a full bike length over her compatriot. Behind, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) topped Rachele Barbieri (Liv Racing Xstra) to take third on the day.



With her win on stage 1, Wiebes becomes the first overall leader of the race.

More to come.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)