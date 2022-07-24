Wiebes beats Vos to claim stage 1 win and yellow jersey at Tour de France Femmes

By published

Team DSM rider triumphs on the Champs-Élysées

Image 1 of 30
Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) wins stage 1 and will take first yellow jersey of 2022 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 1 of 30


Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) out-sprinted Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) to take Sunday's opening stage of the Tour de Frances Femmes avec Zwift, which took riders 82km through Paris from the Eiffel Tower to the Champs-Élysées.

A strong solo move by Gladys Verhulst (Le Col-Wahoo) was reeled in with around 2km to go to set up a high-speed bunch kick on the iconic Champs-Élysées. Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) led the peloton into the final 300 meters before her teammate Vos jumped around her on the right, with Wiebes launching on the left.

The riders seemed evenly matched for the first few moments, but Wiebes quickly began to pull away as the line approached. By the time the 23-year-old Dutchwoman arrived at the finish, she had a full bike length over her compatriot. Behind, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) topped Rachele Barbieri (Liv Racing Xstra) to take third on the day.

With her win on stage 1, Wiebes becomes the first overall leader of the race.

More to come.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dane Cash

Dane has been a sports writer and editor for many years, and makes a return to Cyclingnews as a contributor in 2022. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Virginia.

Latest on Cyclingnews