Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) won the La Course by Le Tour de France with a powerful attack on the last climb in the centre of Pau. Vos passed Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) at the top of the short, steep climb after Spratt had been on a solo attack for the last of the five 25-kilometre laps.

Vos powered to the finish and won with a three-second gap to Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) who beat Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Bigla) in the sprint for second place.

“My first La Course win was five years ago, to win it again now, on a different circuit, is a very special feeling,” said Vos.

“I came out of the Giro Rosa with good motivation, and La Course was a good inspiration to give it an extra go. The break of Amanda Spratt was pretty dangerous, so my teammates had to do a lot of work to bring it back. When I saw it came down on the climb, I knew I had a chance. I went and just had the legs to continue.”

How it happened

Having been held in the Alps for the previous two years after three editions on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, race organiser ASO moved the sixth edition of La Course to Pau. The women did five laps of a hilly circuit of 25 kilometres south of the city that included the Côte de Gelos followed by a rolling section, a technical downhill and the Côte d’Esquillot. After another descent, there were 11 flat kilometres to Pau where the Rue Mulot, a 185-metre, 17-percent wall on the final kilometre, meant this was a race for puncheurs. Due to a neutral section at the start of the race, the distance was 121 km.

A break of eleven riders formed on the first lap, with most of the big teams represented. The second time up the Côte de Gelos, four riders tried to bridge to the front but were quickly reeled in again by the peloton. When the breakaway’s advantage increased to 1:45 minutes after 60 kilometres, this prompted WNT-Rotor and Lotto Soudal Ladies – both teams had missed the break – to take up the chase and reduce the gap.

Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) attacked from the breakaway but her solo move was over when Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) upped the pace on the third ascent of the Côte de Gelos, reeling in all escapees and reducing the peloton to about 50 riders.

The following kilometres were hectic with several unsuccessful attacks. On the Côte d’Esquillot with 37 km to go, an attack by Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) led to a front group of 11 riders that also included Van Vleuten, Vos, Spratt, Uttrup Ludwig, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv), Ane Santesteban (WNT-Rotor), Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb), Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini), and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo).

This group of favourites struggled to work together and after several attacks, five riders got away while the other six were caught by the peloton. Spratt, Paladin, Moolman-Pasio, Uttrup Ludwig, and Brand had a lead of up to 20 seconds but the chase work done by Boels Dolmans in particular had reduced this to only a few metres at the bottom of the Rue Mulot.

Spratt kept the move going over the steep climb and pulled away from Moolman-Pasio and Uttrup Ludwig on the following descent, going solo 24.5 kilometres from the finish. After a regrouping behind, nobody took charge in the peloton and Spratt carved out an advantage of more than 30 seconds in the first half of the rolling final lap.

Brand launched an attack into the technical descent and was followed by Vos and Van Vleuten but this group was caught again after Uttrup Ludwig and Paladin bridged on the Côte d’Esquillot. Spratt still held a 26-second lead at the 10-kilometre mark but by now CCC-Liv and Team Sunweb had committed to reeling her in.

Despite Van Vleuten trying to disrupt their chase and Spratt giving everything she had, the Australian climber’s advantage gradually came down. Entering the final kilometre, Spratt was still 12 seconds ahead but the peloton could see her.

On the steep Rue Mulot, Vos made her trademark attack, passing Spratt at the top and going on to open a three-second gap to the rest in the last 350 metres to the finish. Kirchmann won the sprint for second ahead of Uttrup Ludwig.

Van Vleuten finished in seventh place and defended her lead in the UCI Women’s WorldTour classification. Marta Cavalli (Valcar Cylance) continues to lead the UCI Women’s WorldTour U23 ranking.

Elise Chabbey (Bigla) was part of the early breakaway and first over the Côte de Gelos twice, enough to win the race’s Queen of the Mountains classification. For her long-range solo attack, Spratt was awarded the combativity prize.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 3:15:20 2 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:03 3 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 4 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:04 5 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 0:00:06 6 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 7 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:07 8 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 9 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 10 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 11 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 12 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 13 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 0:00:10 14 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 15 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg 16 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 17 Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 18 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 19 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:13 20 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:14 21 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 22 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 23 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 24 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 25 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 26 Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 27 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 28 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 29 Annika Langvad (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 30 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 31 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:00:24 32 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:28 33 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 0:00:43 34 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 35 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) (CCC-Liv) 0:04:03 36 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:05:00 37 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:05:04 38 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:06:49 39 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 40 Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:09:19 41 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 42 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM 0:10:56 43 Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 44 Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini 45 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:10:58 46 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women 47 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:10:59 48 Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 49 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 50 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 51 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 52 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 53 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 54 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 55 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:11:03 56 Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team Sunweb Women 0:11:04 57 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 58 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 59 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look 60 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 61 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 62 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women 63 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 64 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 65 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 66 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 67 Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:11:08 68 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:11:10 69 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:11:13 70 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 71 Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 72 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 73 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:11:22 74 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 75 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 76 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 77 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 78 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 79 Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:12:57 80 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 81 Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 82 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies 83 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 84 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women 85 Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 86 Lucie Lahaye (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women 0:13:02 87 Pauline Allin (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women 88 Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 89 Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:13:06 90 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 91 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:13:07 DNF Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women DNF Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women DNF Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv DNF Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipollini DNS Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women DNF Lex Albrecht (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank DNF Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank DNF Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank DNF Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women DNF Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope DNF Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling DNF Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg DNF Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg DNF Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look DNF Anastasiia Pliaskina (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look DNF Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Cogeas Mettler Look DNF Cameron Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies DNF Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling DNF Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana DNF Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women DNF Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women DNF Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women DNF Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women DNF Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport DNF Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Spor DNS Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport DNF Noemie Abgrall (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women DNF Anaïs Morichon (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women DNF Marine Quiniou (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women DNF Anna Traxler (Can) Charente-Maritime Women

Mountain 1 - Côte de Gelos - 50.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg 2 3 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Gelos - 25.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg 3 pts 2 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Gelos - 75 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 2 3 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Gelos - 100 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 3 pts 2 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women