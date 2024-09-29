World Championships Live - Pogacar, Evenepoel, Van der Poel battle in elite men's road race
The cream of the crop of the men's peloton take on 273.9km race in Zurich
Situation
- 273.9km length
- 4,470 metres of elevation
- Favourites include Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia), Remco Evenepoel (Belgium), Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands), Michael Matthews (Australia), Tom Pidcock (Great Britain)
After a dramatic women's race yesterday, this time is the men's race - 273.9km, 7 laps of the hilly Zurich circuit, 4470 metres of elevation gain, national teams, no race radios, and a couple of big favourites but a huge array of credible candidates for the rainbow jersey. Worlds races don't always deliver, but they are more often than give us some of the most thrilling racing all year.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the elite men's road race at the Road World Championships in Zurich!
