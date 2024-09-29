World Championships Live - Pogacar, Evenepoel, Van der Poel battle in elite men's road race

Refresh

After a dramatic women's race yesterday, this time is the men's race - 273.9km, 7 laps of the hilly Zurich circuit, 4470 metres of elevation gain, national teams, no race radios, and a couple of big favourites but a huge array of credible candidates for the rainbow jersey. Worlds races don't always deliver, but they are more often than give us some of the most thrilling racing all year.