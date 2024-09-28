World Championships Live - Lotte Kopecky defends rainbow jersey at elite women's road race
Belgian faces off against Vollering, Longo Borghini, Niewiadoma and more in 154km battle in Zurich
Situation
- 154.1km length
- 2,384 metres of elevation
- Favourites include Lotte Kopecky (Belgium), Demi Vollering (Netherlands), Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy), Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland)
So many attacks going out of the peloton as they see the three riders ride away early on. This is their opportunity to force a break and, perhaps, give themselves a chance to get a big result.
Crash
Yulduz Hashimi (AFG)
A heavy fall for the rider from Afghanistan. She seems to be in a bit of pain after that but is back on her feet.
Attack in peloton
Heidi Franz (USA)
Several riders follow.
There are, of course, two titles available today. The elite title as well as the under 23 title. So very much two races in one, which makes tactics rather tricky.
Attack
Nina Berton (LUX)
Sara Martín (ESP)
Caroline Baur (SUI)
The Swiss rider jumping for the second time and, this time, seems successful in forming the break.
Dropped
Emmanuella Rukundo (BDI)
Unfortunately, the 20-year-old rider from Burundi loses touch.
Attack
Caroline Baur (SUI)
The host nation launching the first move of the day but it is well marked and isn't really getting much of a gap.
No early moves as the riders jostle for position to keep their leaders safe.
154.1km to go
The flag is waved and racing begins!
The riders have started the short neutral zone.
Very emotional scenes before the start with some riders finding it all a bit much. A very difficult moment for all the riders as they set off on the same course in the same conditions.
The riders are lined up ready to go. All of them are wrapped up in their water proofs. They will be holding a moment of silence before they set off in a few minutes time.
One rider who was due to start but is now not is Israeli rider, Rotem Gafinovitz. That leaves just one rider from Israel with Adar Shriki.
Throughout the racing so far at these championships, the racing has been extremely tough and a war of attrition with riders coming to the line in very small groups, pairs or solo riders in rather inclement weather.
The weather is, yet again, poor. Just 12 degrees centigrade and rain all day. The rain may ease and even stop but the showers are expected all day.
Lotte Kopecky (BEL) comes into this as one of, if not the, favourite. However, after a disappointing time trial by her standards, there may be some doubts as she battles against Demi Vollering (NED), Marianne Vos (NED), Elisa Longo-Borghini (ITA), Kasia Niewiadoma (POL) and more... Not to mention the return to road cycling for Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (FRA).
Today's women elite road race is set to begin at 12:47 local time and will consist of 154.1km of racing taking on one lap of the Greifensee lake before heading to the city laps around Zurich which will be tackled four times with 2,384 metres of elevation.
Today there will be a lot of focus on the racing. However, plenty of focus will be on the two riders who passed away yesterday. Muriel Furrer and Bas van Belle.
Furrer died after a very heavy crash in the women's junior road race two days ago. Van Belle died unexpectedly.
It is expected that there will be a moment of silence before the start of the remaining races as well as muted podium celebrations.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the elite and under-23 women's road race at the Road World Championships in Zurich!
