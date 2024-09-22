World Championship Men's Individual Time Trial Live - Can Remco Evenepoel bag another major title?

Ganna, Kung, Tarling among the other contenders on 46.1km course in Zurich

Course map and profile of the Men's Elite ITT at the Zurich UCI Road World Championships 2024

Course map and profile of the Men's Elite ITT at the Zurich UCI Road World Championships 2024 (Image credit: Zurich 2024 UCI Road and Para-Cycling Road World Championships)

UCI Road World Championships 2024 - Everything you need to know

World Championship Men's Individual Time Trial Contenders

World Championship Men's Individual Time Trial Start Times 

For an in-depth run through the contenders, check out our preview.

Evenepoel headlines the show, as the 2023 champ and the recently-crowned Olympic champ. Another victory here would enhance the Belgian's ever-expanding palmares. 

Uganda's Charles Kagimu will be the first rider down the ramp, at 14:52 local time (CET). Most of the gold medal favourites are starting late, last of all being the 2023 champion, Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) at 16:34.

You should be able to see the course map and profile at the top of your screens. It's a solid distance of 46.1km with a total elevation gain of 413 metres, which means that climb past the half-way mark bites a little more than it may appear on paper. The climb links two lakes, with much of the course hugging shorelines, the final 12km heading back into town along Lake Zurich. There's some cornering and descending to be done, which, along with the uphill sections and the longer periods on the flat, makes for a well-rounded time trialling test.

Hello and welcome along to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the elite men's time trial at the 2024 World Championships in Zurich!

