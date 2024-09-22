World Championship Men's Individual Time Trial Live - Can Remco Evenepoel bag another major title?
Ganna, Kung, Tarling among the other contenders on 46.1km course in Zurich
UCI Road World Championships 2024 - Everything you need to know
World Championship Men's Individual Time Trial Contenders
World Championship Men's Individual Time Trial Start Times
Race situation
Riders will be racing 46.1km against the clock starting at 14:45 CEST
For an in-depth run through the contenders, check out our preview.
Evenepoel headlines the show, as the 2023 champ and the recently-crowned Olympic champ. Another victory here would enhance the Belgian's ever-expanding palmares.
Filippo Ganna (Italy) is a two-time world champion but has downplayed his favourite status here. Josh Tarling (Great Britain) is the coming force in time trialling and will surely be hungry after a puncture cost him an Olympic medal. Stefan Kung (Switzerland) has been the nearly man of the Worlds but comes into this one having demolished the competition, including another key contender Primoz Roglic (Slovenia), on the final day of the Vuelta a Espana. Outsiders include Brandon McNulty (USA) and the former world champion Tobias Foss (Norway).
Uganda's Charles Kagimu will be the first rider down the ramp, at 14:52 local time (CET). Most of the gold medal favourites are starting late, last of all being the 2023 champion, Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) at 16:34.
You should be able to see the course map and profile at the top of your screens. It's a solid distance of 46.1km with a total elevation gain of 413 metres, which means that climb past the half-way mark bites a little more than it may appear on paper. The climb links two lakes, with much of the course hugging shorelines, the final 12km heading back into town along Lake Zurich. There's some cornering and descending to be done, which, along with the uphill sections and the longer periods on the flat, makes for a well-rounded time trialling test.
Hello and welcome along to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the elite men's time trial at the 2024 World Championships in Zurich!
Remco Evenepoel will be out to defend his title, and add to the Olympic crown he claimed in the summer, and goes up against the likes of Filippo Ganna, Josh Tarling, and Stefan Kung on a 46.1km course in Zurich.
