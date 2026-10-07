Clash of the calendars – Systems collide with riders forced to choose between Life Time Grand Prix and UCI Gravel World Championships

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One of riders having to make the hard choice was Australia's Brendan Johnston, missing a home World Championships on a course that he has won on

Brendan Johnston (Giant) claims victory at SEVEN in Nannup, taking his second win at the event in 2026
Brendan Johnston (Giant) claims victory at SEVEN in Nannup, which was run over a similar course to the World Championships, (Image credit: Patrick Boeré / SEVEN Gravel Race)

When Cyclingnews spoke to Brendan Johnston the month before the UCI Gravel World Championships, it was clear the decision on whether or not he could bring himself to miss a home rainbow jersey race was a tough one, made even harder as he won the test event on the course.

The Giant rider also looked like Australia's best chance in the men's elite race, but the long-planned Nannup event clashes with a round of the Life Time Grand Prix Series, where he is sitting tied in second place and which provides his livelihood – in fact, it was the whole reason he could finally turn pro as a bike racer.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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