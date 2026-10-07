It's naive to think that trade team loyalties will disappear at the Gravel World Championships, I expect some of the season's strangest tactics yet

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With several trade teams footing the bill for riders to attend this year's Gravel Worlds in Australia and providing their support crews, Joe Laverick asks, why should we suddenly expect national honour to trump team duties?

A split image, featuring Marianne Vos, Mads Wurtz Schmidt, and Shirin van Anrooij
The Dutch women's squad showed what can happen when the lines between trade and nation blur at last year's Gravel Worlds, while Mads Würtz Schmidt could use his trade teammates to secure a triple crown (Image credit: Getty Images/SWpix.com)

For the first time in its short history, the UCI Gravel World Championships are leaving Europe. And they’re not going somewhere obvious. They're heading to Nannup, a small town in Western Australia.

It’s set to be a very different World Championships from any we’ve seen to date. So far the races have had the air of an end-of-season road Classic. Nannup is something else, and there has been talk that it will create the first ‘real’ Gravel World Champions. It's the most gravel-heavy course we've seen. It's the hilliest to date. And perhaps most significantly for the result, it has the lowest density of WorldTour riders on the start list.

Joe Laverick
Joe Laverick

Joe Laverick is one of Cyclingnews' newest columnists and someone who has been around the block in cycling. Starting out as a talented teenager on the British road scene, he then ended up as a rider-manager at Ribble Rebellion, trying to disrupt in the US, before going it alone as a privateer, mixing in gravel too.

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