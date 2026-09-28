'It'd be a fairytale to win, but I'm also realistic' – Tiffany Cromwell primed to go out on a high at UCI Gravel World Championships in Western Australia

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'It's nice that I can choose when. It's not that I didn't have options for a contract or that I had an injury that stopped me. It was just me' the retiring Australian tells Cyclingnews

Tiffany Cromwell (Australia) at the UCI Gravel World Championships in Veneto Italy in 2023
Tiffany Cromwell (Australia) at the UCI Gravel World Championships in Veneto Italy in 2023 (Image credit: Thomas Maheux / SWpix.com)

It's hard to think of a better way to end a long and fruitful cycling career than a home World Championships.

That had in fact been Tiffany Cromwell's plan back in 2022 when the Road World Championships took place in Wollongong, but it was in fact another rainbow jersey race that was announced that very week which will provide the most fitting swansong.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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