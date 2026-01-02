Classic Lorient Agglomération - Ceratizit 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Classic Lorient Agglomération - Ceratizit overview Date August 28, 2026 Start location Row 1 - Cell 1 Finish location Row 2 - Cell 1 Distance Row 3 - Cell 1 Previous edition 2025 Classic Lorient Agglomeration - Ceratizit Trophy Previous winner Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime)

Classic Lorient Agglomération - Ceratizit information

The 2026 Classic Lorient Agglomération - Ceratizit takes place on Saturday August 28. 2026 marks the 25th edition, with the race starting as GP de Plouay and undergoing seven name changes in recent years.

The Classic Lorient Agglomération - Ceratizit is part of 4 Days CIC of Plouay with events for elite men and juniors.

The French one-day race began in 2002 as the GP de Plouay, with Germany's Regina Schleicher taking the victory. The current record for the most wins is held by British rider Lizzie Deignan, who took three victories between 2015 and 2020.

Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) defended her 2023 and 2025 victories. In 2024 she outsprinting Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM) and Liane Lippert (Movistar) while wearing the European championship jersey.

In 2025, Bredewold won again, this time in a reduced peloton sprint after an attritional finishing circuit in the rain. The 25-year-old beat Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Eline Jansen (VolkerWessels) to take the victory.