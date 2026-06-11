'I still need to improve a lot' – Wout van Aert realistic about pre-Tour de France shape despite positive signs in near-miss sprint loss

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Belgian was best from the bunch on stage 4 of Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes as peloton failed to bring back breakaway

MONTROND-LES-BAINS, FRANCE - JUNE 10: Wout van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma | Lease a Bike crosses the finish line during the 78th Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes 2026, Stage 4 a 167.4km stage from Le Puy-en-Velay to Montrond-les-Bains / #UCIWT / on June 10, 2026 in Montrond-les-Bains, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Wout van Aert sprinted to 11th place behind the break on stage 4 of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just as doubts started to creep in about Wout van Aert's form for the upcoming Tour de France, he steadied the ship by winning the sprint from the bunch on stage 4 of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes. The only problem, though, was that 10 riders from the day's breakaway had finished four seconds before him and taken the stage victory.

But after early struggles on stages 1 and 3, where he failed to contribute much to Visma's team time trial win, Van Aert could take confidence from his 11th place, enjoying the full commitment from his teammates in the chase, albeit coming up short.

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