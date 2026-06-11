'The situation is becoming a bit untenable' – Jan-Willem van Schip's team manager says fines for repeated disqualifications are 'unsustainable'

News
By published

'He needs to move to the green zone and ride a bike like any other rider, but that is very difficult with him' says Johan Berghmans

Dutch Jan-Willem van Schip pictured during the team presentation ahead of the Baloise Belgium Tour cycling race, in Merelbeke, Tuesday 14 June 2022. The Baloise Belgium Tour takes place from 15 to 19 June. BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN (Photo by DAVID STOCKMAN / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by DAVID STOCKMAN/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
Jan-Willem van Schip has been disqualified from racing multiple times in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The team manager of Jan-Willem van Schip's Azérion-Villa Valkenburg squad has said that their situation is becoming "untenable" with his UCI rule breaks and disqualifications costing the Continental squad too much money.

The Dutch racer is often in the news for his regulation-breaking tech hacks rather than his results, having been disqualified three times in the last nine months.

Latest Videos From
TOPICS
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.