Chris Froome returns to action in pedal boat charity race across the Mediterranean Sea

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Four-time Tour de France winner to be joined by Filippo Pozzato and Jakob Fuglsang in race from Viareggio to Monaco

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - MAY 01: Lucas di Grassi of Brazil and Lola Yamaha ABT Formula E Team talks with Chris Froome, OBE and British professional road racing cyclist during previews ahead of the Monaco E-Prix at Circuit de Monaco on May 01, 2025 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Joe Portlock/LAT Images)
Chris Froome is back racing, but not on his road bike (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chris Froome may not be racing on his road bike this year, with his future in cycling still unconfirmed, but he is taking on another form of racing.

The four-time Tour de France winner will soon be venturing into the Mediterranean Sea to take on a unique challenge, racing a pedal bike boat from Viareggio in Italy to Monaco.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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