UCI reveals 2027 WorldTour racing calendars with 'Super' World Championships in France forcing changes

The UCI has confirmed the men's and women's WorldTour calendars for 2027, with changes including a move from May to the end of the season for La Vuelta Femenina, and the men's Vuelta a España being pushed back fully into September.

This reshuffle will mean that all of the women's Grand Tours will follow directly after their male equivalent on the calendar, after the Giro d'Italia Women was already moved to the end of May for this season. Although the slot is confirmed, the UCI has yet to pin down exact dates for the women's Vuelta.

The men's Vuelta has been pushed back slightly, set to run entirely in September from the 4th to the 26th. This is due to the next Super World Championships in Haute-Savoie Mont-Blanc taking place from August 24 to September 5.

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Worlds in France has also brought the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women and Classic Lorient Agglomération forward in the calendar to avoid a clash with the multi-discipline event.

Men's one-day Classic Eschborn-Frankfurt is the other WorldTour race moving date, away from its traditional May 1 calendar on Labour Day in Germany and to the Sunday following Liège-Bastogne-Liège, which will be May 2 in 2027.

The changes were confirmed by the UCI's Management Committee at its early June meeting, where the sport's governing body also announced it would appeal SRAM's victory in the gear ratio restriction case to Belgium's high court, and that it would limit the size of bike computers allowed during professional races and prohibit the use of inside front jersey pockets as new safety measures.

Both calendars will still kick off in January at the Tour Down Under, before concluding with racing in China, at the Tour of Chongming Island for the women's peloton, and the Tour of Guangxi for the men's.

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The Tour de France will run in its usual slot from July 2 to 25, with the Tour de France Femmes starting a day earlier and only five days after the men's race's conclusion, from July 30 to August 7.

The 2027 men's WorldTour will be made up of 36 events organised in 13 countries across four continents, totalling 169 race days, while the Women's WorldTour will take in 26 events organised in 11 countries across three continents, totalling 69 race days.

Not a change for the coming year, but the UCI also announced a change to the dates of the 2028 World Championships in Abu Dhabi, due to the threat of high temperatures, pushing the event back a week to October 22 to 29, "a week during which weather conditions – particularly temperatures – are expected to be more favourable."

2027 Men's WorldTour calendar

19-24 January : Santos Tour Down Under (Australia)

: Santos Tour Down Under (Australia) 31 January : Mapei Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race – Men (Australia)

: Mapei Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race – Men (Australia) 15-21 February : UAE Tour (United Arab Emirates)

: UAE Tour (United Arab Emirates) 27 February : Omloop Nieuwsblad (Belgium)

: Omloop Nieuwsblad (Belgium) 6 March : Strade Bianche (Italy)

: Strade Bianche (Italy) 7-14 March : Paris-Nice (France)

: Paris-Nice (France) 8-14 March : Tirreno-Adriatico (Italy)

: Tirreno-Adriatico (Italy) 20 March : Milano-Sanremo (Italy)

: Milano-Sanremo (Italy) 22-28 March : Volta Ciclista a Catalunya (Spain)

: Volta Ciclista a Catalunya (Spain) 24 March : Ronde van Brugge – Tour of Bruges (Belgium)

: Ronde van Brugge – Tour of Bruges (Belgium) 26 March : E3 Saxo Classic (Belgium)

: E3 Saxo Classic (Belgium) 28 March : In Flanders Fields – From Middelkerke to Wevelgem (Belgium)

: In Flanders Fields – From Middelkerke to Wevelgem (Belgium) 31 March : Dwars door Vlaanderen – À Travers la Flandre (Belgium)

: Dwars door Vlaanderen – À Travers la Flandre (Belgium) 4 April : Ronde van Vlaanderen (Belgium)

: Ronde van Vlaanderen (Belgium) 5-10 April: Itzulia Basque Country (Spain)

Itzulia Basque Country (Spain) 11 April : Paris-Roubaix Hauts-de-France (France)

: Paris-Roubaix Hauts-de-France (France) 18 April : Amstel Gold Race (Netherlands)

: Amstel Gold Race (Netherlands) 21 April : La Flèche Wallonne (Belgium)

: La Flèche Wallonne (Belgium) 25 April : Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Belgium)

: Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Belgium) 27 April-2 May : Tour de Romandie (Switzerland)

: Tour de Romandie (Switzerland) 2 May : Eschborn-Frankfurt (Germany)

: Eschborn-Frankfurt (Germany) 8-30 May : Giro d’Italia (Italy)

: Giro d’Italia (Italy) 6-13 June : Tour Auvergne – Rhône-Alpes (France)

: Tour Auvergne – Rhône-Alpes (France) 13 June : Copenhagen Sprint (Denmark)

: Copenhagen Sprint (Denmark) 16-20 June : Tour de Suisse (Switzerland)

: Tour de Suisse (Switzerland) 2-25 July : Tour de France (France)

: Tour de France (France) 31 July : DSSK – Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa (Spain)

: DSSK – Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa (Spain) 2-8 August : Tour de Pologne (Poland)

: Tour de Pologne (Poland) 15 August : ADAC Cyclassics (Germany)

: ADAC Cyclassics (Germany) 18-22 August : Renewi Tour (Belgium)

: Renewi Tour (Belgium) 22 August : Bretagne Classic – CIC (France)

: Bretagne Classic – CIC (France) 4-26 September : La Vuelta Ciclista a España (Spain)

: La Vuelta Ciclista a España (Spain) 10 September : Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec (Canada)

: Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec (Canada) 12 September : Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (Canada)

: Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (Canada) 9 October : Il Lombardia (Italy)

: Il Lombardia (Italy) 12-17 October: Tour of Guangxi (China).

2027 Women's WorldTour calendar