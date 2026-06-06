UCI reveals 2027 WorldTour racing calendars with 'Super' World Championships in France forcing changes

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La Vuelta Femenina to be raced at end of the season instead of May, with men's Vuelta to be run entirely in September

TOPSHOT - Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men&#039;s Elite road race cycling event during the UCI 2025 Road World Championships, in Kigali, on September 28, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP via Getty Images)
Tadej Pogacar won the last men's World Championships road race in Rwanda (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The UCI has confirmed the men's and women's WorldTour calendars for 2027, with changes including a move from May to the end of the season for La Vuelta Femenina, and the men's Vuelta a España being pushed back fully into September.

This reshuffle will mean that all of the women's Grand Tours will follow directly after their male equivalent on the calendar, after the Giro d'Italia Women was already moved to the end of May for this season. Although the slot is confirmed, the UCI has yet to pin down exact dates for the women's Vuelta.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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