Visma-Lease a Bike reveal special Tour de France Femmes jersey featuring children's drawings

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Dutch team surprise winners whose illustrations feature on black and yellow jerseys

Femke de Vries in Visma-Lease a Bike&#039;s 2026 Tour de France Femmes kit
(Image credit: Visma-Lease a Bike)

Visma-Lease a Bike have revealed the jerseys their women's team will wear at this year's Tour de France Femmes, with drawings from children set to feature on their switch-out black and yellow jerseys.

The Tour de France Femmes kicks off in Lausanne, Switzerland on August 1, reaching its conclusion in Nice on August 9.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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