Visma-Lease a Bike reveal special Tour de France Femmes jersey featuring children's drawings

Visma-Lease a Bike have revealed the jerseys their women's team will wear at this year's Tour de France Femmes, with drawings from children set to feature on their switch-out black and yellow jerseys.

The Tour de France Femmes kicks off in Lausanne, Switzerland on August 1, reaching its conclusion in Nice on August 9.

Visma are the defending champions with Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, who will hope to repeat her climbing dominance this time on Mount Ventoux. They will also chase stages with three-time stage winner and double points jersey champion Marianne Vos.

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Unable to wear their usual yellow jerseys due to the leader's maillot jaune at the Tour, as is the case for the men, Visma hosted a drawing competition asking children to illustrate their "cycling dreams" for prizes.

What they didn't reveal, was that the designs would actually feature at the biggest race on the calendar and be worn by some of the top riders in the world.

As part of their campaign, the team visited the 15 winners at their schools to present them with a jersey featuring their design.

The team captured two of their heartwarming visits and published them on social media as part of their campaign yesterday, able to show the children where their drawings were on the jersey.

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The jersey itself fades from black on the shoulders down to yellow at the bottom, where the drawings are featured.

"The reaction of children when they see their drawing on the jersey worn by our riders says it all. In that moment, they realize that their dream truly matters," said Visma CMO Jasper Saeijs.

"That is exactly what we want to achieve with this campaign: to make every child feel that they are allowed to dream, and that dreams can sometimes become reality. Dream like a champion."

In years gone by, since the Tour de France Femmes' inaugural edition in 2022, Visma's men's and women's teams have worn the same switch-out kit. But in 2026, the men's kit is inspired by Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí in reference to the Barcelona start, so that was not possible.