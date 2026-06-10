'I’ve got the worst of it out of the way' – Neve Bradbury settles in to the waiting game after surgery to treat Iliac artery endofibrosis

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Early signs encouraging for Australian rider who is looking to return to 'pointy end of the races again'

SAN LUCA, ITALY - OCTOBER 04: Neve Bradbury of Australia and Team CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto crosses the finish line during the 12th Giro dell&#039;Emilia Internazionale Donne Elite 2025 a 126.7km one day race from Mirandola to San Luca on October 04, 2025 in San Luca, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Neve Bradbury (Canyon-SRAM) has made it through the opening step in her plight to make it back to the 'pointy end of races' after last week's surgery to treat iliac artery endofibrosis.

The Australian, who proved her capabilities as a Grand Tour contender when she claimed the all important Blockhaus stage and third overall at the 2024 Giro d'Italia, is now focussing on the recovery process.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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