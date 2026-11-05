'The Tour of Flanders is becoming increasingly difficult, especially with the presence of Pogačar and Evenepoel' – Wout van Aert realistic about chances of finally landing his home Monument

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Paris-Roubaix win was 'relief' and 'very profound moment of joy', but beating strong field of competitors in Flanders is another challenge

Belgian Wout van Aert of Team Visma-Lease a Bike pictured at the Paterberg during the men&#039;s race of the &#039;Ronde van Vlaanderen/ Tour des Flandres/ Tour of Flanders&#039; UCI WorldTour one day cycling race, 278 km from Antwerp to Oudenaarde, Sunday 05 April 2026. BELGA PHOTO ELIAS ROM (Photo by ELIAS ROM / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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At the 15th time of asking, this spring Wout van Aert scored a cobbled Monument victory, beating Tadej Pogačar in a two-man sprint to win Paris-Roubaix on the Roubaix Velodrome.

For 2027, the Tour of Flanders is in his sights. The Belgian has finished fourth three times, with a second place in 2020, and he'll line up at the start next April as one of the favourites once again.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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