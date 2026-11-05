'The Tour of Flanders is becoming increasingly difficult, especially with the presence of Pogačar and Evenepoel' – Wout van Aert realistic about chances of finally landing his home Monument

At the 15th time of asking, this spring Wout van Aert scored a cobbled Monument victory, beating Tadej Pogačar in a two-man sprint to win Paris-Roubaix on the Roubaix Velodrome.

For 2027, the Tour of Flanders is in his sights. The Belgian has finished fourth three times, with a second place in 2020, and he'll line up at the start next April as one of the favourites once again.

While he's more than happy to add one of the two cobbled Monuments to his 2020 Milan-San Remo triumph, Van Aert said that winning on home ground in Flanders could be trickier.

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"For myself and for the people, it was much more of a release. The word 'finally' comes up often. I noticed that in the reactions as well. Apparently, I have made a lot of people happy," Van Aert told Fiets magazine of his Roubaix victory.

"Somewhere deep down, I didn't expect it to work out this year. That teaches me that I must always keep trying. There are riders who have better cards, but there are also few riders who get opportunities as I do. That chance can always come, and then I have to be ready. That applies to the Tour of Flanders as well."

Van Aert has already had to compete at Flanders with a great rival in Mathieu van der Poel but in recent years the race has changed somewhat, with five-time Tour de France winner Pogačar coming along and winning three times with attacks on the long Oude Kwaremont climb. Remco Evenepoel's surprise podium on debut this spring feeds into that notion that Flanders is not just for the traditional cobbled Classics specialists anymore.

"At the same time, it is no coincidence that it worked out in Roubaix specifically. That is one of the few Monuments where I have a more than realistic chance," Van Aert said.

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"The Tour of Flanders is becoming increasingly difficult, especially with the presence of Pogačar and Remco Evenepoel. I have to keep believing, but also be realistic."

Roubaix release

Whatever happens next spring, though, Van Aert will always have his Roubaix victory to look back on, a win which came as a "release", he said.

"Roubaix keeps coming back regularly. You notice people like to start talking about it, and do so quickly. It is a victory that clearly resonates deeply.

"Those previous big victories aren't even that far behind us, but back then it felt more like a logical consequence of my development as a rider. Now, for myself and for the people, it was much more of a release.

"If it had happened one or two years earlier, relief might have predominated more. Back then, I felt more strongly that I needed such a victory to make my career a success.

"I realise that I have already achieved many wonderful things. That does not alter the fact that Roubaix remained a huge motivation. Of course, there was relief after all the work I had put into it, but above all, it was a very profound moment of joy."

Van Aert went on to win plenty more in 2026, including a stage of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, the Tour of Denmark, and two stages and the points jersey at the Vuelta a España. His plans for 2027 remain to be seen, though the cobbled Classics and a return to the Tour de France, which he was forced to miss this summer, look certain.

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