'I felt the bone snap' - Hannah Otto survives 40% gradients, snowy summit and fracture to set epic one-day Kilimanjaro summit record

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'I think this shows that a dreram may just be the most powerful thing in the world'

Hannah Otto, who won Leadville Trail 100 in 2022, rides to eighth place in 2026
Hannah Otto, who won Leadville Trail 100 in 2022, rides to eighth place in 2026 (Image credit: Life Time)
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Hannah Otto (Scott Sports) added another endurance record to her resume on Wednesday, this one to an elevation of 19,300 feet above sea level. On November 4, she completed a Fastest Known Time (FKT) with Beyond the Summit: Kilimanjaro for World Bike Relief, becoming the first woman to use a mountain bike to summit Mount Kilimanjaro and descend in one day.

Her effort on the highest mountain in Africa almost came to an abrupt end with two miles to go, when she slipped in some mud and broke her tibia. She was able to remount her bike and pedal with one leg to complete the journey, a film crew nearby capturing the effort for a future film, though she refused assistance so the record would count, recorded as 'one day' for the FKT since it was a mark.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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