'We said that we are playing PlayStation' – Breaking Pogačar's record, Jakob Omrzel becomes Slovenia's youngest Grand Tour stage winner at Vuelta a España

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Following in the wheel tracks of Pogačar and Roglič, 20-year-old Slovenian announces himself on the world stage with stage 12 breakaway triumph

Jakob Omrzel holds his fist up on the podium after winning stage 12 of the 2026 Vuelta a Espana
Jakob Omrzel (Bahrain Victorious) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slovenian riders winning on mountain-top finishes at the Vuelta a España is nothing out of the ordinary; Primož Roglič has been doing that for years, and before he crashed out, Tadej Pogačar had done similarly in his limited appearances.

But stage 12 of the Vuelta saw a new name from the Central European nation, which has come to dominate the current cycling era, come to the fore: Jakob Omrzel (Bahrain Victorious).

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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