'We have already taken some incredible steps, but we are far from finished' – Unibet Rose Rockets add new head of racing as invite to Tour de France targeted

News
By
Published

Former Lotto chief performance officer Aike Visbeek joins ProTeam for 2027 season

Unibet Rose Rocket during stage 13, Alessandria-Verbania, of the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia in Alessandria, Italy, on May 22, 2026. (Photo by Andrea Amato/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Unibet Rose Rockets are making backroom changes for 2027 (Image credit: Getty Images)
0

Unibet Rose Rockets have welcomed on board a new head of racing as Aike Visbeek joins for the 2027 season. The team will aim for a Tour de France wildcard invite next year, after making their Grand Tour debut at this year's Giro d'Italia.

The 50-year-old Dutchman previously worked at Sunweb, SEG Racing Academy, Intermarché-Wanty, and, for half of the 2026 season, Lotto-Intermarché.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
TOPICS
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.