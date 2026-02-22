Clásica de Almería: Federica Venturelli sprints to victory on her professional racing debut

Race Results
By published

Italian outpaces Arlenis Sierra and Jasmin Liechti to win in Tabernas

TABERNAS, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 22: Federica Venturelli of Italy and UAE Team ADQ celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 4th Clasica de Almeria Women&amp;apos;s Elite 2026 a 118.8km one day race from Almeria to Tabernas on February 22, 2026 in Almeria, Spain. (Photo by Antonio Baixauli/Getty Images)
Federica Venturelli takes the win at the Clásica de Almería (Image credit: Getty Images)
21-year-old Federica Venturelli (UAE Team ADQ) took victory on her professional debut at the Clásica de Almería, sprinting to the win from a reduced group of six riders at the end of the 118.8km one-day race.

The Italian, who is the reigning under-23 European time trial champion, turned pro with UAE this year after spending two years with the team's development squad. She beat Arlenis Sierra (Movistar) and Jasmin Liechti (Nexetis) to the line.

A group of around 15 riders had stayed together until the final kilometres of the race, where breakaway survivor Agua Marina Espínola (Abadie Magnan) was finally caught.

Movistar also had a trio in the group with Sara Martín and Lucía Ruiz Pérez also up there with Sierra. However, Venturelli proved to be the fastest finisher, outpacing the Cuban to score the win.

Results

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

