'It's about time' - BMC enter women's peloton with Basque Laboral Kutxa team partnership

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Swiss brand will provide bikes for the squad as well as other equipment

BMC logo is seen on a bike during the prologue of Tour de Malopolska in Krakow, Poland on June 5, 2025. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Women's ProTeam Laboraal Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi will ride BMC bikes in 2027 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Swiss bike brand BMC are set to make their first foray into the women’s peloton for many years, partnering with a Spanish ProTeam, Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi.

The deal, which is with the team’s Basque Country parent organisation Fundación Euskadi, will see the team not only riding their Teammachine SLR 01 frame sets, but also using their cockpits and wheels.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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