UCI opens voting for its Fans’ Choice Awards with some surprising nominations - Who would get your vote?

The UCI have opened voting for its Fans’ Choice Awards, which allows fans to select their riders of the year across five categories in road cycling.

Awards will be presented to the five winners at the UCI’s annual gala, which will be held in Benidorm on Wednesday, December 9. The shortlists in each category can be found below, with each consisting of 10 names, five men and five women.

The nominees include Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), who has three nominations in the Feat of the Year classification, Paul Seixas (Decathlon-CMA CGM) for his win at Il Lombardia, and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) for winning Milan-San Remo, though his fifth Tour de France win seems to have been missed.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

Among the women, Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Premier Tech) has three nominations across the Young Rider, Domestique and Climber selections, while Vuelta Femenina winner Paula Blasi (UAE Team L'IMAD) was nominated in the Young and Climbers lists. Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) is nominated only for winning stage 1 of the Tour de France, though her other 23 wins aren't mentioned.

World number one ranked rider Demi Vollering (FDJ United-Suez) was nominated for her victory in Liège-Bastogne-Liège but not the Tour de France or her incredible win in Montreal at the World Championships.

And, while Mathys Rondel's nomination in the Young Rider Performance of the Year category for his GC placings at Paris-Nice and the Tour of the Alps is correct, he is also mentioned as finishing 10th in the Giro d'Italia, when in fact he was 11th.

The UCI Gala is an annual event which celebrates the season and awards the best riders, teams and nations based on the World Rankings, with the fans’ awards a new addition, giving you a voice.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Riders write the story of every season, but it is among the fans, at the roadside and in front of their screens, that it truly resonates," UCI President David Lappartient said. "It was only natural to give them a voice. The rankings tell us who was strongest; the UCI Fans’ Choice Awards will tell us which moments meant the most to the public."

The awards ceremony will be held at the Centro Cultural de Benidorm and will be broadcast live on the UCI’s YouTube Channel.

Voting opened at 12:00 CET on Wednesday and closes on Tuesday, December 1 at 11:59 pm.

Categories and Nominees

Feat of the Year

Awarded to the most remarkable individual performance in a single race

Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) - Classica San Sebastián; Tour de France stage 15; World Championships Time Trial

Franziska Koch (FDJ United-SUEZ) - Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) - Milan-Sanremo Women

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirate-XRG) - World Championships Road Race

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM) - Tour de France Femmes, stage 7

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) - Milan-Sanremo

Marlen Reusser (Movistar) - World Championships Time Trial

Wout Van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) - Paris-Roubaix

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) - Tour de France stage 21

Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ) - Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes

Sprinter of the Year

Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) - Giro d'Italia Women stage 6

Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) - Vuelta a España five stage wins

Lara Gillespie (UAE Team L'IMAD) UAE Tour Women; Omloop van het Hageland; Giro d'Italia Women

Charlotte Kool (Fenix-Premier Tech) - Omloop van het Hageland; Scheldeprijs; Veenendaal-Veenendaal; GP Mazda Schelkens; Baloise Ladies Tour stage; GP Lucien Van Impe

Kim Le Court Pienaar (AG Insurance-Soudal) - Tour de France Femmes stage 6

Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) - Giro d’Italia three stage wins; Classique du Mur de Grammont; ADAC Cyclassics; Tour of Guangxi

Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) - Tour de France stage 7

Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) - Giro d'Italia stage 21

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Premier Tech) - Tour de France stage 17

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) - Tour de France Femmes stage 1.

Young Rider Performance of the Year

Paula Blasi (UAE Team L'IMAD) - Vuelta Femenina GC; Amstel Gold Race

Viktória Chladaňová (Visma-Lease a Bike) - World Championship Under 23 Road Race

Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) - Tour de France stage 2; white jersey

Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain Victorious) - Giro d'Italia white jersey

Isabella Holmgren (Lidl-Trek) - Giro d'Italia Women white jersey

Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious) - Tour de France third white jersey classification

Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM) - Tour de France Femmes white jersey

Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Premier Tech) - Tour de France Femmes polka-dot jersey

Mathys Rondel (Tudor Pro Cycling) - Giro d’Italia 10th GC; Paris-Nice 8th GC; Tour of the Alps 5th GC

Paul Seixas (Decathlon-CMA CGM) - Il Lombardia

Domestique Performance of the Year

Juliette Berthet (FDJ United-SUEZ) - Tour de France Femmes

Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) - Vuelta Femenina

Célia Gery (FDJ United-SUEZ) - Giro d’Italia Women stage 7; Brabantse Pijl; GP de Chambéry; French Championship road race

Felix Großschartner (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) - Strade Bianche; Milan-Sanremo; Tour de Romandie; Tour de Suisse

Barbara Guarischi (SD Worx-Protime) - Sprint lead out for Lorena Wiebes

Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike) - Giro d’Italia – Stage 19

Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Premier Tech) - World Championship – Road Race Elite

Christian Scaroni (XDS-Astana) - Giro d’Italia stage 2

Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) - Tour de France stage 13

Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) - Tour de France; World Championship Road Race

Climber of the Year

Paula Blasi (UAE Team L'IMAD) - Vuelta Femenina – general and climber classification

Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) - Tour de France – polka dot jersey

Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) - Giro d’Italia – blue jersey

Felix Gal (Decathlon-CMA CGM) - Giro d’Italia 2nd GC; Vuelta a España 3rd GC

Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team L'IMAD) - Tour de France Femmes 3rd GC

Enric Mas (Movistar) - Vuelta a España general classification

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM) - Tour de France Femmes stage

Puck Pieterse (Fenix Premier Tech) - Tour de France Femmes climber classification

Petra Stiasny (Human Powered Health) - Vuelta Femenina stage 7

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) - Giro d’Italia general classification and 5 stages

Have your say

While the official winners won't be announced until next month, we're keen to hear who our Cyclingnews readers will be voting for this year.

Have your say across the five categories in our unofficial polls below, and be sure to let us know the reasons behind your picks in the comments below!