UCI opens voting for its Fans’ Choice Awards with some surprising nominations - Who would get your vote?

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Voting closes on December 1 for feat, sprinter, climber, domestique and young rider of the year

Remco Evenepoel of Belgium poses after winning the Men&#039;s Elite Time Trial at the 2026 UCI Road World Championships. (Photo by Yuan Tian/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel after his fourth time trial world title (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The UCI have opened voting for its Fans’ Choice Awards, which allows fans to select their riders of the year across five categories in road cycling.

Awards will be presented to the five winners at the UCI’s annual gala, which will be held in Benidorm on Wednesday, December 9. The shortlists in each category can be found below, with each consisting of 10 names, five men and five women.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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