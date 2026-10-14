Eneco Tour Women: Sandrine Tas storms to stage 1 victory as runner-up Charlotte Kool fumes after being hampered in sprint

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Two-rider breakaway survives into final 250 metres before being caught by charging bunch in Ede

Sandrine Tas of Belgium and Team Lotto Intermarche Ladies celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Charlotte Kool of Netherlands and Team Fenix-Premier Tech - Blue Points Jersey during the 28th Eneco Tour Women, Stage 1 a 79.5km a stage from Ede to Ede October 14, 2026 in Ede, Netherlands. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Olympic speed skater Sandrine Tas (Lotto Intermarché) stormed to her third professional cycling victory on stage 1 of the 2026 Eneco Tour Women, beating Charlotte Kool (Fenix-Premier Tech) with a powerful sprint in Ede on Wednesday.

Kool threw her hands in the air and complained as she crossed the line, after trying to sprint from the wheel of Barbara Guarischi (SD Worx-ProTime) but getting squeezed by the Italian towards the barriers, and having to restart her final effort.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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