Eneco Tour Women: Sandrine Tas storms to stage 1 victory as runner-up Charlotte Kool fumes after being hampered in sprint
Two-rider breakaway survives into final 250 metres before being caught by charging bunch in Ede
Olympic speed skater Sandrine Tas (Lotto Intermarché) stormed to her third professional cycling victory on stage 1 of the 2026 Eneco Tour Women, beating Charlotte Kool (Fenix-Premier Tech) with a powerful sprint in Ede on Wednesday.
Kool threw her hands in the air and complained as she crossed the line, after trying to sprint from the wheel of Barbara Guarischi (SD Worx-ProTime) but getting squeezed by the Italian towards the barriers, and having to restart her final effort.
Opting for a different lane, Tas slingshotted to victory out of the slipstream of the two riders from the breakaway, Talia Appleton (Liv AlUla Jayco) and Fariba Hashimi (Vini Fantini-BePink), who survived into the final 250 metres until they were reeled in by the bunch.
Thanks to her fourth-place finish in Tuesday night's prologue, Tas moved into the overall lead of the Eneco Tour with the winning bonus seconds, one second ahead of prologue winner Lieke Nooijen (Visma-Lease a Bike), and three seconds ahead of Kool.
"First of all, my team did a perfect job positioning me for the last corner, so I knew I was in the right wheel," said a delighted Tas.
"When I saw they started the sprint on the left, I just went full on the right. It was quite a tough sprint; a little bit uphill, and I knew I just had to keep pushing even if lactic acid was everywhere, and I am so happy I managed to finish off the work of my team.
"Actually, I was in the wheel of Charlotte [Kool] in the last corner, but then in the end, I always like to do my own thing, find my own line, and it worked out perfectly this time."
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She'll look to defend the leader's orange jersey on stage 2, another race against the clock. This time, it will be a 13.6km flat individual time trial route in Tilburg which decides the victory.
Results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Sandrine Tas (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
1:51:24
|
2
|
Charlotte Kool (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
+0:00:00
|
3
|
Barbara Guarischi (Ita) SD Worx-Protime
|
+0:00:00
|
4
|
Nicole Steigenga (Ned) AG Insurance-Soudal Team
|
+0:00:00
|
5
|
Scarlett Souren (Ned) VolkerWessels Cycling Team
|
+0:00:00
|
6
|
Mia Griffin (Irl) Team Picnic PostNL
|
+0:00:00
|
7
|
Quinty Ton (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
+0:00:00
|
8
|
Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) VolkerWessels Cycling Team
|
+0:00:00
|
9
|
Femke Gerritse (Ned) Team SD Worx-Protime
|
+0:00:00
|
10
|
Margaux Vigié (Fra) Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
+0:00:00
|
11
|
Femke Markus (Ned) Team SD Worx-Protime
|
+0:00:00
|
12
|
Nienke Vinke (Ned) Team SD Worx-Protime
|
+0:00:00
|
13
|
Talia Appleton (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
+0:00:00
|
14
|
Julia Borgström (Swe) Hitec Products-Fluid Control
|
+0:00:00
|
15
|
Letizia Borghesi (Ita) AG Insurance-Soudal Team
|
+0:00:00
|
16
|
Dina Scavone (Bel) Carbonbike Giordana Sofré by Gen Z
|
+0:00:00
|
17
|
Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
+0:00:00
|
18
|
Andrea Casagranda (Ita) Vini Fantini-BePink
|
+0:00:00
|
19
|
Nina Lavenu (Fra) AG Insurance-Soudal Team
|
+0:00:00
|
20
|
Fariba Hashimi (Afg) Vini Fantini-BePink
|
+0:00:00
|
21
|
Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) VolkerWessels Cycling Team
|
+0:00:00
|
22
|
Lonneke Uneken (Ned) VolkerWessels Cycling Team
|
+0:00:00
|
23
|
Florian Bolks (Ned) VolkerWessels Cycling Team
|
+0:00:00
|
24
|
Kaia Schmid (USA) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes
|
+0:00:00
|
25
|
Sonia Rossetti (Ita) Vini Fantini-BePink
|
+0:00:00
|
26
|
Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team Picnic PostNL
|
+0:00:00
|
27
|
Silke Smulders (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
+0:00:00
|
28
|
Imogen Wolff (GBr) Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
+0:00:00
|
29
|
Femke De Vries (Ned) Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
+0:00:00
|
30
|
Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
+0:00:00
|
31
|
Daniela Hezinová (Cze) Team Picnic PostNL
|
+0:00:00
|
32
|
Linda Riedmann (Ger) Lotto Intermarché Ladies
|
+0:00:00
|
33
|
Ida Krickau Ketelsen (Den) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes
|
+0:00:00
|
34
|
Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) VolkerWessels Cycling Team
|
+0:00:00
|
35
|
Misia Belotti (Ita) Vini Fantini-BePink
|
+0:00:00
|
36
|
Magdalene Lind (Nor) Hitec Products-Fluid Control
|
+0:00:00
|
37
|
Rikke Steen Enstad (Nor) Hitec Products-Fluid Control
|
+0:00:00
|
38
|
Eline Van Rooijen (Ned) Citymesh-Customm Pro Cycling Team
|
+0:00:00
|
39
|
Anna Van Wersch (Ned) Lotto Intermarché Ladies
|
+0:00:00
|
40
|
Sveva Klok (Ned) Regio Midden
|
+0:00:00
|
41
|
Isère Koster (Ned) WV Schijndel
|
+0:00:00
|
42
|
Marina Garau (Spa) Vini Fantini-BePink
|
+0:00:00
|
43
|
Carmen Van Der Veen (Ned) Carbonbike Giordana Sofré by Gen Z
|
+0:00:00
|
44
|
Georgia Lancaster (GBr) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes
|
+0:00:00
|
45
|
Zoë Van Velzen (Ned) WV Schijndel
|
+0:00:00
|
46
|
Iris Mulder (Ned) WV Schijndel
|
+0:00:00
|
47
|
Rose Kloese (Ned) Carbonbike Giordana Sofré by Gen Z
|
+0:00:00
|
48
|
Sara Sonnemans (Ned) WV Schijndel
|
+0:00:00
|
49
|
Femke Van Goethem (Bel) Citymesh-Customm Pro Cycling Team
|
+0:00:00
|
50
|
Viktória Chladoňová (Svk) Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
+0:00:00
|
51
|
Antje Valkeneers (Bel) Carbonbike Giordana Sofré by Gen Z
|
+0:00:00
|
52
|
Elisabeth Ebras (Est) Lotto Intermarché Ladies
|
+0:00:00
|
53
|
Katharina Sadnik (Aut) Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
+0:00:00
|
54
|
Lotte Van Ombergen (Bel) Citymesh-Customm Pro Cycling Team
|
+0:00:00
|
55
|
Vittoria Grassi (Ita) Vini Fantini-BePink
|
+0:00:00
|
56
|
Manon De Boer (Ned) Citymesh-Customm Pro Cycling Team
|
+0:00:00
|
57
|
Gaia Masetti (Ita) Team Picnic PostNL
|
+0:00:00
|
58
|
Elise Timmerman (Ned) Citymesh-Customm Pro Cycling Team
|
+0:00:00
|
59
|
Evie Smith (GBr) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes
|
+0:00:00
|
60
|
Lieke Van Weereld (Ned) Regio Midden
|
+0:00:00
|
61
|
Kristy Ton (Ned) Regio Midden
|
+0:00:00
|
62
|
Billy Goossens (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal Team
|
+0:00:00
|
63
|
Tess Moerman (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal Team
|
+0:00:00
|
64
|
Julia Kopecký (Cze) Team SD Worx-Protime
|
+0:00:00
|
65
|
Anabelle Thomas (Can) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
+0:00:00
|
66
|
Kamma Bergholt (Den) Hitec Products-Fluid Control
|
+0:00:00
|
67
|
Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx-Protime
|
+0:00:00
|
68
|
Lani Wittevrongel (Bel) Lotto Intermarché Ladies
|
+0:00:00
|
69
|
Dina Boels (Bel) Lotto Intermarché Ladies
|
+0:00:00
|
70
|
Sophia Zwaan (Ned) WV Schijndel
|
+0:00:00
|
71
|
Marthe Truyen (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
+0:00:00
|
72
|
Bloeme Kalis (Ned) Regio Midden
|
+0:00:00
|
73
|
Eleonora Ciabocco (Ita) Team Picnic PostNL
|
+0:00:00
|
74
|
Quinty Van Klink (Ned) Regio Midden
|
+0:00:00
|
75
|
Grace Ward (GBr) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes
|
+0:00:00
|
76
|
Yilla Threels (Ned) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes
|
+0:00:00
|
77
|
Mirthe Boneschansker (Ned) Regio Midden
|
+0:00:00
|
78
|
Fenna Hoegee (Ned) WV Schijndel
|
+0:00:00
|
79
|
Anna Vanderaerden (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
+0:00:00
|
80
|
Puck Langenbarg (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
+0:00:00
|
81
|
Sidney Swierenga (Can) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
+0:00:00
|
82
|
Stine Marie Snortheim (Nor) Hitec Products-Fluid Control
|
+0:00:00
|
83
|
Josse Nonneman (Bel) Carbonbike Giordana Sofré by Gen Z
|
+0:00:00
|
84
|
Anouk Van Leest (Ned) Carbonbike Giordana Sofré by Gen Z
|
+0:00:00
|
85
|
Mylène De Zoete (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
+0:00:00
|
86
|
Fauve Bastiaenssen (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal Team
|
+0:00:33
|
87
|
Robyn Clay (GBr) Team Picnic PostNL
|
+0:00:48
|
88
|
Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
+0:01:34
James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.
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