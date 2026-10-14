Eneco Tour Women: Sandrine Tas storms to stage 1 victory as runner-up Charlotte Kool fumes after being hampered in sprint

Olympic speed skater Sandrine Tas (Lotto Intermarché) stormed to her third professional cycling victory on stage 1 of the 2026 Eneco Tour Women, beating Charlotte Kool (Fenix-Premier Tech) with a powerful sprint in Ede on Wednesday.

Kool threw her hands in the air and complained as she crossed the line, after trying to sprint from the wheel of Barbara Guarischi (SD Worx-ProTime) but getting squeezed by the Italian towards the barriers, and having to restart her final effort.

Kool and Guarischi at the finish line on Wednesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Opting for a different lane, Tas slingshotted to victory out of the slipstream of the two riders from the breakaway, Talia Appleton (Liv AlUla Jayco) and Fariba Hashimi (Vini Fantini-BePink), who survived into the final 250 metres until they were reeled in by the bunch.

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Thanks to her fourth-place finish in Tuesday night's prologue, Tas moved into the overall lead of the Eneco Tour with the winning bonus seconds, one second ahead of prologue winner Lieke Nooijen (Visma-Lease a Bike), and three seconds ahead of Kool.

"First of all, my team did a perfect job positioning me for the last corner, so I knew I was in the right wheel," said a delighted Tas.

"When I saw they started the sprint on the left, I just went full on the right. It was quite a tough sprint; a little bit uphill, and I knew I just had to keep pushing even if lactic acid was everywhere, and I am so happy I managed to finish off the work of my team.

"Actually, I was in the wheel of Charlotte [Kool] in the last corner, but then in the end, I always like to do my own thing, find my own line, and it worked out perfectly this time."

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She'll look to defend the leader's orange jersey on stage 2, another race against the clock. This time, it will be a 13.6km flat individual time trial route in Tilburg which decides the victory.

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