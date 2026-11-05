Superprestige Middelkerke: Joran Wysure steals the win as Michael Vanthourenhout has heated run-in with Cameron Mason
Kevin Kuhn rounds out podium behind Vanthourenhout
Joran Wysure (Corendon-Crelan) claimed the victory in the nighttime Superprestige Middelkerke, overcoming a series of mishaps to take the high-speed race ahead of series leader Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw). Kevin Kuhn (Heizomat Cube) finished a close third.
The race wasn't without drama, as Cameron Mason (777tv) had a late run-in with Vanthourenhout and endured an earful from the Belgian after the race.
On lap eight of 10, Vanthourenhout tried to keep Mason from passing in a turn before the sand pit, bumping Mason in the shoulder. But he paid for his aggression, losing his balance in the off-camber and losing a few positions. The incident hardly affected the results.
The nighttime Superprestige Middelkerke started with a full field under the lights with Maes Hendrikx (Bomba Join) getting the quickest start when the lights turned green, but he was tailed closely by Vanthourenhout heading into the first corner.
Now the series leader, Vanthourenhout is a top contender for the European championships and was keen to get a top result, but held back in the early laps to save his energy for Sunday.
A crash disrupted the back of the field but at the front, it was Vanthourenhout's teammate Gerben Kuypers who took charge of setting the pace in the first laps. The pace and the numerous short, sharp climbs and technical turns steadily whittled down the number of riders in the leading group, even though there were no major attacks.
Mason took the lead heading into the fifth lap, and his pace made Kuypers suffer. Vanthourenhout took to the front on lap six to let his teammate rejoin, but a surge from Wysure broke things up again but a mistake in the barriers knocked him out of the lead group.
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On lap eight, Wysure was still pushing the pace when Vanthourenhout ran into Mason and lost touch with the leading group briefly. Then, it was Mason's turn to tumble on the barriers, but he was quickly back up and riding, and on Vanthourenhout's wheel.
Wysure led at the start of the penultimate lap, with Kuhn, and Jente Michels (Alpecin-Premier Tech) in pursuit. Vanthourenhout found Kuypers again and latched onto Michels' wheel with Mason just behind.
The evening dew caused mayhem again as Wysure slid out in a greasy turn and his spill allowed Kuhn to join him, and it wasn't long before the rest of the chasers were in contact. Kuhn surged into the lead, gaining a second over Wysure who was rattled by the barriers. Kuhn crossed the line at the bell with Wysure and Vanthourenhout on his wheel.
The Corendon-Crelan rider managed to get to the lead, wanting the freedom to pick his own lines and set the pace. He used the downhill sections to gain a few seconds, but Vanthourenhout was on the hunt. Wysure overcame his mental block and cleared the barriers cleanly, he passed the greasy corner without slipping and went into the final stretch with enough of a lead to win the race without a challenge.
Results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Joran Wyseure (Bel) Crelan - Corendon
|
58:10
|
2
|
Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Altez Industriebouw
|
0:00:04
|
3
|
Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Heizomat - Cube
|
0:00:05
|
4
|
Cameron Mason (GBr) 777TV CX Team
|
0:00:10
|
5
|
Jente Michels (Bel) Alpecin - Premier Tech
|
0:00:11
|
6
|
Gerben Kuypers (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Altez Industriebouw
|
0:00:13
|
7
|
Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa)
|
0:00:40
|
8
|
Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Alpecin - Premier Tech
|
0:01:05
|
9
|
Victor Van De Putte (Bel) Charles Liégeois CX Team
|
0:01:10
|
10
|
Wout Janssen (Bel)
|
0:01:12
|
11
|
Clément Horny (Bel)
|
0:01:15
|
12
|
Mees Hendrikx (Ned) Team Bomba JOIN
|
0:01:23
|
13
|
Jarno Bellens (Bel) Baloise Verzekeringen - Het Poetsbureau Lions
|
0:01:37
|
14
|
Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Crelan - Corendon
|
0:01:59
|
15
|
Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Crelan - Corendon
|
0:02:00
|
16
|
Anton Ferdinande (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Altez Industriebouw
|
0:02:03
|
17
|
Arne Baers (Bel) Baloise Verzekeringen - Het Poetsbureau Lions
|
0:02:37
|
18
|
Kay De Bruyckere (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Altez Industriebouw
|
0:02:55
|
19
|
Ugo Ananie (Fra) Team CX TPM
|
0:03:01
|
20
|
Loic Vanlaere (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Altez Industriebouw
|
0:03:35
|
21
|
Kenay De Moyer (Bel)
|
0:03:44
|
22
|
Stan Van Grieken (Bel)
|
0:04:08
|
23
|
Lukas Herrmann (Ger) Heizomat - Cube
|
0:04:29
|
24
|
Gust Depraetere (Bel)
|
0:05:08
|
25
|
Tibo Vancompernolle (Bel)
|
0:05:18
|
26
|
Lorenzo Marasco (Fra) Sebmotobikes CX Team
|
0:05:40
|
27
|
Declan Oldham (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
|Row 26 - Cell 2
|
28
|
Carden King (USA)
|Row 27 - Cell 2
|
29
|
Dima Roels (Bel)
|Row 28 - Cell 2
|
30
|
Filippo Cecchi (Ita)
|Row 29 - Cell 2
|
31
|
Nicola Parenti (Ita)
|Row 30 - Cell 2
|
32
|
Jacob Steed (GBr)
|Row 31 - Cell 2
|
33
|
Brent Maes (Bel)
|Row 32 - Cell 2
|
34
|
Martynas Medelinskas (Ltu)
|Row 33 - Cell 2
|
35
|
Dovydas Luksas (Ltu)
|Row 34 - Cell 2
|
36
|
William Lezard (Fra)
|Row 35 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Yoren Vanhoudt (Bel)
|Row 36 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Senn Bossaerts (Bel)
|Row 37 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Yelle Learts (Bel)
|Row 38 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Keano Geens (Bel)
|Row 39 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Ward Huybs (Bel)
|Row 40 - Cell 2
Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.
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