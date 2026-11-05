Superprestige Middelkerke: Joran Wysure steals the win as Michael Vanthourenhout has heated run-in with Cameron Mason

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Kevin Kuhn rounds out podium behind Vanthourenhout

Joran Wysure crosses the line to win Superprestige Middelkerke
Joran Wysure wins Superprestige Middelkerke (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Joran Wysure (Corendon-Crelan) claimed the victory in the nighttime Superprestige Middelkerke, overcoming a series of mishaps to take the high-speed race ahead of series leader Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw). Kevin Kuhn (Heizomat Cube) finished a close third.

The race wasn't without drama, as Cameron Mason (777tv) had a late run-in with Vanthourenhout and endured an earful from the Belgian after the race.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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