'Purely from results, I'd say it definitely wasn't good' – Geraint Thomas admits challenging season for Netcompany Ineos

News
By
Published

British squad have 'gone up the ladder a couple of steps' with strong results for Godon, Vauquelin, Onley and Arensman, says team's director of racing

Netcompany Ineos in action during stage 14 of the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia
Netcompany Ineos in action at the Giro d'Italia, one of the team's high points of a challenging 2026 season (Image credit: Getty Images)
0

In a partial review of Netcompany Ineos' season, team Director of Racing Geraint Thomas conceded that 2026 "definitely wasn't good" from a results standpoint, although he did point out several positive aspects of the year.

Speaking with Decathlon CMA CGM Directeur Sportif Luke Rowe on the Watts Occurring podcast, Thomas accepted that the team was a long way from where it once was when he, Chris Froome, and Bradley Wiggins were dominating Grand Tours. However, he pointed out several of the team's successes as they look to progress to their former dominant position.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.