Superprestige Middelkerke: Aniek van Alphen puts in dominant performance ahead of European Championships
Defending European champion Van der Heijden misses the attack, takes second over Betsema
Aniek van Alphen (777tv) pulled off her first victory of the season in the nighttime Superprestige in Middelkerke, soloing away from the field on the second lap and maintaining a strong advantage to the finish. The result signalled she will be a strong competitor at the upcoming European Championships in Zeddam on Saturday.
Defending European champion Inge van der Heijden (Crelan-Corendon) couldn't chip away at Van Alphen's lead after missing the attack as she was caught in traffic in the early laps. However, she held on for second place, conserving her energy after distancing Denise Betsema (De Ceuster Bouwkranen), who bobbled in the final lap and had to settle for third.
The nighttime round of the Superprestige had a small women's field with the European Championships just two days away. While the race was missing top rider Lucinda Brand, 27 women toed the line under the bright lights in Middelkerke.
After following closely as Hélène Clauzel (777tv) took the hole shot, Defending champion Amandine Fouquenet (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw) remained at the head of the race for the first lap.
But on the next one, she bobbled on one of the many short, steep climbs and had to chase Van Alphen, who opened up a lead of six seconds at the start of lap three.
Fouquenet continued to fade as European champion Van der Heijden caught Clauzel and set off in pursuit of Van Alphen. Betsema latched on during the fourth lap to form a three-rider chase.
Clauzel began to struggle, losing touch with Van der Heijden and Betsema, and by the end of lap four, the European champion was 10 seconds behind, with Betsema just ahead of Clauzel at 15 seconds by the start of the fifth lap.
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It was Van der Heijden and Betsema chasing together with two laps to go, with a 14-second deficit to Van Alphen, with Clauzel and Fouquenet further behind.
Betsema surged on lap six, bringing the gap to the leader down to ten seconds but Van Alphen matched her acceleration and extended her lead on the sinuous second half of the circuit and started the final lap with 16 seconds over the two chasers.
Results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Aniek Van Alphen (Ned) 777TV CX Team
|
0:46:35
|
2
|
Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned) Crelan - Corendon
|
0:00:12
|
3
|
Denise Betsema De Ceuster Bouwkranen
|
0:00:18
|
4
|
Hélène Clauzel (Fra) 777TV CX Team
|
0:00:31
|
5
|
Amandine Fouquenet Pauwels Sauzen - Altez Industriebouw
|
0:00:58
|
6
|
Leonie Bentveld (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Altez Industriebouw
|
0:01:04
|
7
|
Rebecca Gariboldi De Ceuster Bouwkranen
|
0:01:10
|
8
|
Julie Brouwers (Bel) Charles Liégeois CX Team
|
0:01:24
|
9
|
Oda Laforce (Nor)
|
0:01:52
|
10
|
Annemarie Worst Baloise Verzekeringen - Het Poetsbureau Lions
|
0:02:25
|
11
|
Puck Langenbarg (Ned) Fenix - Premier Tech
|
0:02:34
|
12
|
Lauren Molengraaf (Ned) 777TV CX Team
|
0:02:35
|
13
|
Xan Crees (GBr)
|
0:03:26
|
14
|
Anna Kay (GBr)
|
0:03:46
|
15
|
Juline Delcommune (Bel)
|
0:03:52
|
16
|
Kiona Crabbé (Bel)
|
0:03:53
|
17
|
Maité Barthels (Lux)
|
0:04:09
|
18
|
Kim Van De Steene (Bel)
|
0:04:46
|
19
|
Camille Devigne (Fra)
|
0:05:02
|
20
|
Lisa Maes (Bel)
|
0:05:50
|
21
|
Thea Persson (Swe)
|
0:05:52
|
22
|
Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel)
|
0:06:08
|
23
|
Alice Colling (GBr)
|
0:06:24
|
24
|
Alana Polfliet (Bel)
|
0:06:48
|
25
|
Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
|Row 24 - Cell 2
|
26
|
Larissa Rossner (Swi)
|Row 25 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Pem Hoefmans (Ned)
|Row 26 - Cell 2
Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.
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