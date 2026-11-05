Superprestige Middelkerke: Aniek van Alphen puts in dominant performance ahead of European Championships

Race Results
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Defending European champion Van der Heijden misses the attack, takes second over Betsema

Van Alphen riding through the sand under the lights with chasers in the distance
Aniek van Alphen (777tv) rides through the sand and under the lights at Superprestige in Middelkerke (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Aniek van Alphen (777tv) pulled off her first victory of the season in the nighttime Superprestige in Middelkerke, soloing away from the field on the second lap and maintaining a strong advantage to the finish. The result signalled she will be a strong competitor at the upcoming European Championships in Zeddam on Saturday.

Defending European champion Inge van der Heijden (Crelan-Corendon) couldn't chip away at Van Alphen's lead after missing the attack as she was caught in traffic in the early laps. However, she held on for second place, conserving her energy after distancing Denise Betsema (De Ceuster Bouwkranen), who bobbled in the final lap and had to settle for third.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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