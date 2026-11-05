UAE Team Emirates-XRG manager reveals 'ambitious dream' to emulate Visma in 2027 Grand Tours, but Pogačar and Del Toro's schedules still under wraps

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'What am I longing for right now? I won't lie to you, what Visma has achieved: winning the Giro, Tour, and Vuelta in the same year' says Matxin

UAE Team Emirates - XRG&#039;s Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey and UAE Team Emirates - XRG&#039;s Mexican rider Isaac Del Toro wearing the best young rider&#039;s white jersey celebrate as they cross the finish line of the 20th stage of the 113th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 170,9 km between Le Bourg-d&#039;Oisans and Alpe d&#039;Huez in the French Alps, on July 25, 2026. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Tadej Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates-XRG retained their dominance as professional cycling's top rider and team in 2026, winning the Tour de France and three Monuments. However, there remains one feat that they haven't yet achieved, which stands out as a goal for sports manager Joxean Fernández Matxin in 2027: winning all three Grand Tours in the same season.

It's only been done once in men's cycling history, by Jumbo-Visma (now Visma-Lease a Bike) in 2023, with Primož Roglič winning the Giro d'Italia, Jonas Vingegaard winning the Tour, and Sepp Kuss claiming a surprise win at the Vuelta a España.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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