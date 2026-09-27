A Tour de Langkawi that has the potential to provide the first answers on Lennart Jasch's development into a GC threat

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Speed skater turned cyclist enters Malaysian race straight off talent-affirming second win that leaves the Tudor rider with 'absolutely no pressure' but just 'time to enjoy racing'

Lennart Jasch (Tudor Pro Cycling) as he is interviewed ahead of the 30th edition of Le Tour de Langkawi
Lennart Jasch (Tudor Pro Cycling) as he is interviewed ahead of the 30th edition of Le Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)

It's hard to imagine Lennart Jasch's 2026 season getting any better. The Tudor Pro Cycling rider spent a decade as a speed skater before injury led him to sign up with a regional cycling team in 2024, joined a development team in 2025 and then went on to prove – in spectacular fashion – just why he should quickly be switched to the pro ranks partway through 2026.

That breakthrough moment of 2026 for the 25-year-old German came at the Tour of the Alps, when he took off solo from the break on the fourth stage and held off the charge of a group of GC contenders to claim victory.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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