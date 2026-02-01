'My first one-day WorldTour race, I can't complain about third' – Neo-pro Brady Gilmore steps it up in final stanza of Australian block at Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

There certainly hasn't been any easing in gently for Brady Gilmore (NSN Cycling) as he has launched into WorldTour racing for the first time through the Australian summer block. Still, the Kalgoorlie-born rider has looked every bit at home in the top-tier – even walking away with a podium spot at the Mapei Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.

"I can't believe it, actually. I surprised myself last week in the Tour Down Under and then definitely took confidence into today," the rider, who was fourth on the final two stages of the South Australian race, told reporters in Geelong.

"To end up on the podium, of course, I always want to win – but my first one-day WorldTour race, I can't complain about third. I think it's pretty good, and it's a good start to the year."

What's more, the 24-year-old who was a relative late starter in cycling did it even though he certainly wasn't the team's plan A at the start of the day.

That's hardly a surprise given that the experienced squad featured Corbin Strong, who has finished among the top six in the last three editions of the race, which tackles ocean-side crosswinds and finishes with loops of the circuit, featuring the short, sharp climb of Challambra Crescent.

“It was a really good day. The boys did an amazing job setting us up on the final climb. I got over the top with the front group, but unfortunately, Corbin had a mechanical problem. After that, I just heard I had to race from the front, and that’s what I did. I put myself in position and did the best I could.”

Gilmore came toward the line among a leading group of 20, which held two of the in-form sprinters of the summer in Tobias Lund Andresen (Decathlon CMA CGM) and Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike).

“The guys did a great job all day," said sports director Sam Bewley in a team statement. "They were patient and consistently in the right positions to execute our plan, but the mechanical changed everything, so we had to fly by the seat of our pants for the final seven to eight kilometres."

It wasn't the first time in recent weeks that Gilmore had to wing it, with the rider jumping in as Ethan Vernon's lead-out on stage 4 at the Tour Down Under when Jake Stewart crashed, and that worked out so well that Vernon won and Gilmore took fourth.

"Brady really stepped up again. It’s great to see that when he’s given these opportunities, even when they come late in the race, he can deliver and capitalise on them," said Bewley after Gilmore crossed the line behind Andresen and Brennan, beating defending champion Mauro Schmid (Jayco AlUla) to the final podium spot.

"To take a podium in his first WorldTour one-day race is a big achievement and really exciting for the future."

The rider who last year delivered half a dozen UCI wins while racing for the Israel Premier Tech Academy, is, for now, focussing on turning that strong Australian form to the benefit of his new teammate Biniam Girmay at Clasica de Almeria, jumping into the lead out.

After that, Trofeo Laigueglia, Volta a Catalunya and some of the Ardennes Classics could be on the cards.

"I can't wait to get it started," said Gilmore as he looked ahead to his European block.