'My first one-day WorldTour race, I can't complain about third' – Neo-pro Brady Gilmore steps it up in final stanza of Australian block at Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

Australian rider steps up to World Tour podium in opening block of racing with NSN Cycling after twice taking fourth at Tour Down Under

GEELONG, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Matthew Brennan of Great Britain and Team Visma | Lease a Bike on second place, race winner Tobias Lund Andresen of Denmark and Team Decathlon CMA CGM and Brady Gilmore of Australia and Team NSN Cycling on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 10th Mapei Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2026 - Men&#039;s Elite a 182.3km one day race from Geelong to Geelong / #UCIWT / on February 01, 2026 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)
Gilmore (right) on the podium in Geelong (Image credit: Con Chronis / Getty Images)

There certainly hasn't been any easing in gently for Brady Gilmore (NSN Cycling) as he has launched into WorldTour racing for the first time through the Australian summer block. Still, the Kalgoorlie-born rider has looked every bit at home in the top-tier – even walking away with a podium spot at the Mapei Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.

"I can't believe it, actually. I surprised myself last week in the Tour Down Under and then definitely took confidence into today," the rider, who was fourth on the final two stages of the South Australian race, told reporters in Geelong.

"To end up on the podium, of course, I always want to win – but my first one-day WorldTour race, I can't complain about third. I think it's pretty good, and it's a good start to the year."

“It was a really good day. The boys did an amazing job setting us up on the final climb. I got over the top with the front group, but unfortunately, Corbin had a mechanical problem. After that, I just heard I had to race from the front, and that’s what I did. I put myself in position and did the best I could.”

“The guys did a great job all day," said sports director Sam Bewley in a team statement. "They were patient and consistently in the right positions to execute our plan, but the mechanical changed everything, so we had to fly by the seat of our pants for the final seven to eight kilometres."

"Brady really stepped up again. It’s great to see that when he’s given these opportunities, even when they come late in the race, he can deliver and capitalise on them," said Bewley after Gilmore crossed the line behind Andresen and Brennan, beating defending champion Mauro Schmid (Jayco AlUla) to the final podium spot.

