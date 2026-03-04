Over 40 riders on the sidelines after spate of early-season crashes – Pro cycling injury list 2026

Big crashes have hit the opening races of the season

Professional cycling is a brutal sport which can rule out anyone, from the world's best rider to a Continental-level domestique, for months in just a split second.

Crashes are part and parcel of racing and training, which means that every team in the peloton has a list of injured riders to look after at some point during the season. 2026 is no different, with plenty of riders suffering various fractures and injuries in the month and a half since top-level racing began in Australia.

In fact, we count over 40 riders currently sidelined through injury, as of the start of March. Rider safety has been an increasingly prominent topic in recent years but these figures would suggest there's still a long way to go.

"It’s just so dangerous now, and it’s getting worse and worse, with the speed of the racing and the aggressive way they’re racing," Sean Kelly wrote in his most recent Cyclingnews column. "Everybody seems to be fighting for every centimetre of road, and nobody is backing off at all. So you get all these crashes and all these broken bones. The issue has to be looked at immediately."

We've compiled all currently injured riders in one place with a log of their injuries, as well as the race and date they were sustained. Here's the rundown of all the ongoing injuries keeping riders out of racing at the WorldTour, Women's WorldTour and ProTeam levels.

Injuries in the men's peloton

Injuries per team in the men's peloton.

Bahrain Victorious

Vlad Van Mechelen – Fractured collarbone, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Feb 28)

Cofidis

Oliver Knight – Fractured hand, training (Feb 10)

Damien Touzé – Ruptured spleen, abdominal trauma, fractured femur, Tour of Oman (Feb 10)

Sergio Samitier – Fractured radius, scaphoid, Tour of Oman (Feb 9)

Decathlon-CMA CGM

Robbe Ghys – Fractured collarbone, UAE Tour (Feb 19)

Tiesj Benoot – Herniated disc (Feb 19)

EF Education-EasyPost

Neilson Powless – Knee injury (Feb 25)

Euskaltel-Euskadi

Txomin Juaristi – Fractured collarbone, Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Feb 4)

Flanders-Baloise

Henri Vandenabeele – Fractured collarbone, Vuelta a Analucía (Feb 18)

Groupama FDJ-United

Josh Kench – Fractured ribs, Tour of Oman (Feb 8)

Oliver Le Gac – Fractured femur, training (Jan 2)

Ineos Grenadiers

Ben Swift – Fractured pelvis, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Feb 28)

Tobias Foss – Fractured shoulder blade, Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Feb 4)

Lidl-Trek

Mads Pedersen – Fractured collarbone, wrist, Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Feb 4)

Lotto-Intermarché

Taco van der Hoorn – Knee surgery (Feb 13)

Lionel Taminiaux – Fractured collarbone, Cadel Great Ocean Road Race (Feb 1)

Lars Craps – Knee surgery (Jan 31)

Movistar

Nelson Oliveira – Fractured collarbone, training (Feb 27)

Cian Uijtdebroeks – Fractured elbow, Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Feb 6)

NSN

Jake Stewart – Fractured collarbone, Tour Down Under (Jan 24)

Stevie Williams – Quadriceps tendinopathy (Jun 17, 2025)

Picnic-PostNL

Warren Barguil – Fractured pelvis, ribs, collarbone, Tour des Alpes-Maritimes (Feb 22)

Gijs Leemreize – Fractured collarbone, training (Feb 14)

Nils Eekhoff – Iliac artery surgery (Jan 8)

Pinarello-Q36.5

Chris Harper – Fractured collarbone, UAE Tour (Feb 22)

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Maxim Van Gils – Fractured pelvis, humerus, Clásica Jaén (Feb 16)

TotalEnergies

Lorrenzo Manzin – Concussion, Classic Var (Feb 21)

Tudor

Stefan Küng – Fractured femur, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Feb 28)

Marius Mayrhofer – Fractured collarbone, ribs, shoulder blade, Tour Down Under (Jan 21)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG

Tim Wellens – Fractured collarbone, Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (Mar 1)

Mikkel Bjerg – Fractured shoulder, hand, Tour Down Under (Jan 26)

Jhonatan Narváez – Fractured vertebrae, Tour Down Under (Jan 24)

Vegard Stake Laengen – Rib injury, Tour Down Under (Jan 24)

Unibet Rose Rockets

Rory Townsend – Fractured tibia, Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (Mar 1)

Visma-Lease a Bike

Niklas Behrens – Fractured collarbone, training (Feb 23)

Bart Lemmen – Fractured wrist, Tour of Oman (Feb 10)

No team

Chris Froome – Pericardial rupture, fractured ribs, collapsed long, vertebrae fracture, training crash (Aug 27, 2025)

Injuries in the women's peloton

Injuries per team in the women's peloton.

FDJ United-Suez

Marie Le Net – Lumbar hernia, Feb 25

Liv-AlUla-Jayco

Silke Smulders – Fractured vertebrae, Setmana Valenciana (Feb 13)

Movistar

Marlen Reusser – Lacerations to knee and hand, UAE Tour (Feb 6)

Ma Petite Entreprise

Léa Stern – Fractured collarbone, training (Feb 4)

VolkerWessels