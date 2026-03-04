Over 40 riders on the sidelines after spate of early-season crashes – Pro cycling injury list 2026
WorldTour, Women's WorldTour and ProTeam riders sidelined from racing while recovering from injuries
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Professional cycling is a brutal sport which can rule out anyone, from the world's best rider to a Continental-level domestique, for months in just a split second.
Crashes are part and parcel of racing and training, which means that every team in the peloton has a list of injured riders to look after at some point during the season. 2026 is no different, with plenty of riders suffering various fractures and injuries in the month and a half since top-level racing began in Australia.
In fact, we count over 40 riders currently sidelined through injury, as of the start of March. Rider safety has been an increasingly prominent topic in recent years but these figures would suggest there's still a long way to go.
"It’s just so dangerous now, and it’s getting worse and worse, with the speed of the racing and the aggressive way they’re racing," Sean Kelly wrote in his most recent Cyclingnews column. "Everybody seems to be fighting for every centimetre of road, and nobody is backing off at all. So you get all these crashes and all these broken bones. The issue has to be looked at immediately."
We've compiled all currently injured riders in one place with a log of their injuries, as well as the race and date they were sustained. Here's the rundown of all the ongoing injuries keeping riders out of racing at the WorldTour, Women's WorldTour and ProTeam levels.
Injuries in the men's peloton
Injuries per team in the men's peloton.
Bahrain Victorious
- Vlad Van Mechelen – Fractured collarbone, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Feb 28)
Cofidis
- Oliver Knight – Fractured hand, training (Feb 10)
- Damien Touzé – Ruptured spleen, abdominal trauma, fractured femur, Tour of Oman (Feb 10)
- Sergio Samitier – Fractured radius, scaphoid, Tour of Oman (Feb 9)
Decathlon-CMA CGM
- Robbe Ghys – Fractured collarbone, UAE Tour (Feb 19)
- Tiesj Benoot – Herniated disc (Feb 19)
EF Education-EasyPost
- Neilson Powless – Knee injury (Feb 25)
Euskaltel-Euskadi
- Txomin Juaristi – Fractured collarbone, Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Feb 4)
Flanders-Baloise
- Henri Vandenabeele – Fractured collarbone, Vuelta a Analucía (Feb 18)
Groupama FDJ-United
- Josh Kench – Fractured ribs, Tour of Oman (Feb 8)
- Oliver Le Gac – Fractured femur, training (Jan 2)
Ineos Grenadiers
- Ben Swift – Fractured pelvis, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Feb 28)
- Tobias Foss – Fractured shoulder blade, Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Feb 4)
Lidl-Trek
- Mads Pedersen – Fractured collarbone, wrist, Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Feb 4)
Lotto-Intermarché
- Taco van der Hoorn – Knee surgery (Feb 13)
- Lionel Taminiaux – Fractured collarbone, Cadel Great Ocean Road Race (Feb 1)
- Lars Craps – Knee surgery (Jan 31)
Movistar
- Nelson Oliveira – Fractured collarbone, training (Feb 27)
- Cian Uijtdebroeks – Fractured elbow, Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Feb 6)
NSN
- Jake Stewart – Fractured collarbone, Tour Down Under (Jan 24)
- Stevie Williams – Quadriceps tendinopathy (Jun 17, 2025)
Picnic-PostNL
- Warren Barguil – Fractured pelvis, ribs, collarbone, Tour des Alpes-Maritimes (Feb 22)
- Gijs Leemreize – Fractured collarbone, training (Feb 14)
- Nils Eekhoff – Iliac artery surgery (Jan 8)
Pinarello-Q36.5
- Chris Harper – Fractured collarbone, UAE Tour (Feb 22)
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
- Maxim Van Gils – Fractured pelvis, humerus, Clásica Jaén (Feb 16)
TotalEnergies
- Lorrenzo Manzin – Concussion, Classic Var (Feb 21)
Tudor
- Stefan Küng – Fractured femur, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Feb 28)
- Marius Mayrhofer – Fractured collarbone, ribs, shoulder blade, Tour Down Under (Jan 21)
UAE Team Emirates-XRG
- Tim Wellens – Fractured collarbone, Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (Mar 1)
- Mikkel Bjerg – Fractured shoulder, hand, Tour Down Under (Jan 26)
- Jhonatan Narváez – Fractured vertebrae, Tour Down Under (Jan 24)
- Vegard Stake Laengen – Rib injury, Tour Down Under (Jan 24)
Unibet Rose Rockets
- Rory Townsend – Fractured tibia, Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (Mar 1)
Visma-Lease a Bike
- Niklas Behrens – Fractured collarbone, training (Feb 23)
- Bart Lemmen – Fractured wrist, Tour of Oman (Feb 10)
No team
- Chris Froome – Pericardial rupture, fractured ribs, collapsed long, vertebrae fracture, training crash (Aug 27, 2025)
Injuries in the women's peloton
Injuries per team in the women's peloton.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
FDJ United-Suez
- Marie Le Net – Lumbar hernia, Feb 25
Liv-AlUla-Jayco
- Silke Smulders – Fractured vertebrae, Setmana Valenciana (Feb 13)
Movistar
- Marlen Reusser – Lacerations to knee and hand, UAE Tour (Feb 6)
Ma Petite Entreprise
- Léa Stern – Fractured collarbone, training (Feb 4)
VolkerWessels
- Quinty Schoens – Fractured collarbone, shoulder, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Feb 28)
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.