'If he had hit me head-on, I probably wouldn't be here today' – Soudal-QuickStep rider left stunned after 100kph hit-and-run while training

News
By published

Italian rider Gianmarco Garofoli fortunately escaped major injury from the crash in Spain

SKYVIEWS OF HARRAT UWAYRID, SAUDI ARABIA - JANUARY 31: Gianmarco Garofoli of Italy and Team Soudal Quick-Step competes during the 6th AlUla Tour 2026, Stage 5 a 163.9km stage from AlUla Old Town to Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid 1166m on January 31, 2026 in Harrat Uwayrid, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Gianmarco Garofoli (2-L) in a race last week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Soudal-QuickStep rider Gianmarco Garofoli has been shaken up by a harrowing hit-and-run while training in Tenerife, he revealed on Wednesday evening.

Garofoli explained the incident in which he said the driver hit him going well over 100kph, before failing to stop and leaving him on the tarmac.

Fortunately, the Italian miraculously escaped major injury to his body, but the mental effect of the incident was significant.

TOPICS
James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.