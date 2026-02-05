'If he had hit me head-on, I probably wouldn't be here today' – Soudal-QuickStep rider left stunned after 100kph hit-and-run while training

Soudal-QuickStep rider Gianmarco Garofoli has been shaken up by a harrowing hit-and-run while training in Tenerife, he revealed on Wednesday evening.

Garofoli explained the incident in which he said the driver hit him going well over 100kph, before failing to stop and leaving him on the tarmac.



Fortunately, the Italian miraculously escaped major injury to his body, but the mental effect of the incident was significant.

"Today I struggle to find the words. These photos tell the story of a moment that has affected me more than I can explain," said Garofoli on his Instagram, which he shared alongside several pictures of the car and his wounds.

"I was hit by a hit-and-run driver: he was coming from behind, speeding, over 100 km/h, well over the speed limit. I was perfectly visible: I was wearing a fluorescent yellow vest and had my red taillight flashing.

"Despite this, he didn't slow down, he didn't move, he didn't do anything. He came up behind me and hit me with his mirror and the front of the car.



"In that moment, I realized that if he had hit me head-on, I probably wouldn't be here today.

"After the impact, I felt helpless, fragile, completely at the mercy of something I couldn't control. But the worst thing wasn't just the blow: it was seeing that he didn't stop. He ran away, leaving me there on the asphalt, as if my life meant nothing."

Purely by chance, tGarofoli stumbled upon the same car which had hit him when he returned to his hotel. He then reported the incident to the police in the Canary Islands before having himself checked out at the hospital for major bruising.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"As luck would have it, while walking back to the hotel, still in shock, I saw a white Seat that perfectly matched the car that had hit me," he added. "The mirror was broken... the same one I'd picked up from the ground a few minutes earlier. I immediately called the Guardia Civil, who took charge and identified the driver.

"I then went to the hospital: fortunately, nothing was broken, just a lot of bruising on the left side of my body. Inside, however, something was broken anyway.

"I'm sharing all this not to be controversial, but to remind us how helpless we are on the road and how it takes just one second, one wrong choice, to change a life. Today, that's how it is. Tomorrow we start again, with a little more fear, but with so much gratitude for still being here."

Garofoli kicked off his 2026 season last week at the AlUla Tour, where he finished 20th overall. It's not yet known where the 23-year-old will make his next appearance, though he may need some time after this harrowing incident.