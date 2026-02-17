'There's a lot of emotion in my head' – Jan Christen apologises for causing crash that put Maxim Van Gils out of action

Swiss rider disqualified for Clásica Jaén move which left Belgian with a fractured pelvis

UBEDA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 16: Jan Christen of Switzerland and UAE Team Emirates - XRG crosses the finish line as third place during the 5th Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2026 a 154.2km one day race from Ubeda to Ubeda on February 16, 2026 in Ubeda, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Jan Christen crosses the line at the end of the Clásica Jaén (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) has issued a heartfelt apology for causing a crash during the Clásica Jaén that has put Maxim Van Gils (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) out of action for at least two months.

Christen was part of a three-rider chasing group on Monday behind teammate and race winner Tim Wellens with Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5) and Van Gils.

During the dash for the line, Christen tried to start his sprint but ran into Van Gils, sending the Belgian sprawling to the tarmac. Officials disqualified Christen from the race. Teammate Benoît Cosnefroy was elevated to the last spot on the podium after crossing the line in fourth place.

