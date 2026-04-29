'Track cycling icon' Matthew Glaetzer announces retirement and new career as a firefighter

News
By published

Australian's long-awaited Olympic medals in Paris have proven to be the final act of a 15-year career, and a new one has already begun

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 11: Bronze medalist Matthew Glaetzer of Team Australia celebrates on the podium after the Men&amp;apos;s Keirin, Final on day sixteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome on August 11, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Matthew Glaetzer took two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matthew Glaetzer has called time on his 15-year career, with the Australian track cycling veteran switching to a new career as a firefighter.

Glaetzer was one of the world's top track sprinters over a sustained period, representing Australia at four Olympic Games and winning two bronze medals.

Article continues below

"After more than a decade on the world stage, it’s time to close this chapter. From chasing a dream as a kid to representing Australia across four Olympic Games, this sport has given me more than I could have ever imagined," Glaetzer said.

"There were incredible highs, tough setbacks and moments that tested everything but that’s what made the journey so meaningful. From World Championship titles to Commonwealth Games Gold and finally standing on the Olympic podium not once, but twice in Paris... it’s been a ride I’ll never forget," Glaetzer said.

"I’m proud of everything I’ve achieved, but even more grateful for the people who made it possible along the way. To my coaches, teammates, support staff, sponsors, family and everyone who’s backed me, thank you."

Fighting fires

Glaetzer has already begun his second professional life, starting work as a firefighter with the South Australian Metropolitan Fire Service.